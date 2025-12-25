The History Between the Houston Cougars and LSU Tigers

The Houston Cougars' impressive 2025 campaign that saw them finish 9-3 at the conclusion of the regular season has brought them to their first bowl game berth since the 2022 season.

Their bowl game? Essentially an additional home game as they combat the LSU Tigers in the Kinder's Texas Bowl at NRG Stadium in Houston, just eight miles from the Cougars' home field of TDECU Stadium.

The meeting marks the fourth time ever that the two teams have been pitted against one another, and the first time since 2000.

Battle of the Wild Animals

Here is how the last three matchups have gone between the two schools and a brief breakdown of them all.

September 7, 1996, Baton Rouge

Houston traveled down to the Louisiana state capital to combat the No. 17 LSU Tigers, and while it started out very well for the Cougars, it didn't end as well.

After Houston went up 34-14 to start the fourth quarter, LSU running back Kevin Faulk made them pay tremendously.

Faulk dashed the Cougars defense for 246 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries, as the Tigers overcame the 20-point deficit with a three-score fourth quarter, capped off by Rondell Mealey taking a 36-yard handoff to the house for the 35-34 victory.

November 13, 1999, Baton Rouge

Back at Death Valley three years later, LSU running back Rondell Mealey scored on the Tigers' opening drive with a 34-yard rushing touchdown to get the scoring started for LSU.

Well, started and ended all in the same play.

The Tigers' offense was dormant after the rushing score, and Houston would go on a scoring run with 20 unanswered points as quarterback Jason McKinley completed 19 of 27 passes for 203 yards and touchdown, while running back Ketric Sanford recorded 105 yards and a touchdown on 27 carries as the Cougars took a 20-7 win.

September 9, 2000, Baton Rouge

Jason McKinley threw for 354 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions on 29 completions, but it was quarterback Josh Booty and the Tigers that got the last laugh, riding a 21-point second quarter all the way to a 28-13 win over the Coogs.

Booty connected with Joe Domingeaux and Robert Royal for touchdowns of 11 and 30 yards, respectively, while running back Labrandon Toefield found the end zone from three yards out as part of an 80-yard night, as the Tigers scored their second win over Houston.

The two teams meet in Houston on December 27 at 8:15 PM.