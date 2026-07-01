The Top 5 Most Important Cougars Going into the 2026 Season

Having talented players on a roster can change an entire season for a team.

For Houston, five players stand out as invaluable for the Cougars and will become valuable assets in the 2026 season.

Here are the 5 most important Houston Cougars going into the 2026 season.

5. Javion White, DB

Aug 30, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Tulane Green Wave defensive back Javion White (3) intercepts a pass from Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Preston Stone (not pictured) during the first half at Yulman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Former Tulane defensive back Javion White is transferring to a team that has lost power in the secondary. With White, Houston reclaims some of its power.

White was a game-changer for Tulane and is bringing his success to the Cougars. His ability to lock down opposing receivers, deny a part of the field and even blitz has created a player who is invaluable to Houston.

If White becomes one of the best defensive backs in the Big 12, this could elevate the entire defense, allow fewer explosive plays and create more turnovers. His value is immeasurable for Houston.

4. Jaden Yates, LB

Every defense needs a leader to become the engine of the defense. Ole Miss transfer Jaden Yates steps into this leadership role and his ability to stop the run, lead the defense and analyze plays makes him an important player to this team.

With Houston facing teams such as Texas Tech, Utah and other teams that have dominant run games, Yates' consistency plays a major role in the development of the defense.

3. Makhi Hughes, RB

Head Coach Willie Fritz has built a balanced offensive system that equals the run and pass game. With former running back Dean Conners leaving, Makhi Hughes fills the running back role in order to maintain that balanced offense.

If Houston wants to compete for a Big 12 Championship, having Hughes will not only let Houston control the tempo of a game but also take stress off the quarterback.

2. Amare Thomas, WR

Amare Thomas makes the quarterback's job easier with his ability to create space, playmaking abilities, and route-running abilities. Thomas almost reached 1,000 receiving yards and scored 12 touchdowns in 2025.

Additionally, with the addition of Oregon State transfer receiver Trent Walker, defenses will be forced to spread their players out. This makes Thomas more of a threat and could push him to the 1,000-yard mark in the 2026 season.

1. Conner Weigman, QB

Every single successful team has a quarterback who can get the job done. Senior quarterback Conner Weigman checks the box and does more. Instead of chasing stats, he prioritizes the team's needs and manages the clock.

Weigman is the most important player for Houston and its chance to win the Big 12. While the Cougars brought in five-star quarterback Keisean Henderson, Weigman has experience against ranked teams and leads the offense in the 2026 season.

If Weigman becomes one of the best quarterbacks in the Big 12 and even becomes a national-level quarterback, Houston has a good chance to not only win the conference but enter the College Football Playoffs.