Trap Game or Tune-Up? Sizing Up Oklahoma State on Houston's 2026 Schedule

The Houston Cougars have a Week 7 matchup against the Oklahoma State Cowboys lined up on Oct. 17 at TDECU Stadium.

Houston faced Oklahoma State last season in Stillwater and won 39-17, but now has the opportunity to beat them at home. This will be a completely different game from last season, as Oklahoma State went through a huge turnover across the board and a rebuilding offseason.

This Big 12 game won't be easy for Houston, as the Cowboys have a new squad on both sides of the ball that has primarily been assembled through the transfer portal. Oklahoma State had a lot of success with the No. 7-ranked portal class.

Houston is considered to be a contender to reach the conference championship after huge six-win increase from 2024 to 10 victories, as well as a bowl win. The Cougars are expected to begin the season in the top 25. Meanwhile, Oklahoma State is looking to take that first step back to being relevant in the conference.

The Cowboys haven't won a Big 12 game in the past two seasons, with an 0-18 record and a 4-20 mark going back to 2024. Many believe that Oklahoma State could be in the range of at least five or six wins, with the potential for more. While the Cowboys aren't a true contender, they look to be competitive for 2026.

This is definitely not a tune-up game like last year for Houston, and the Cougars will need to be at their best for what could be an entertaining game. Houston does have a big matchup against Utah the following week, so the Cougars cannot look ahead at all, otherwise this could be a trap game.

Sizing Up Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State's Drew Mestemaker throws a touchdown pass during a spring football game for the Oklahoma State University Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, April 18, 2026. | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The talent is there on Oklahoma State's offense, to say the least. There are multiple certified playmakers from last season, but the transition to a Power Four conference will be interesting to watch.

It all starts with new head coach Eric Morris, who brought over the key pieces from his high-powered offense last season at North Texas. He's an offensive-minded coach, and the Cowboys have a capable offense that could put up a lot of points.

That unit will be led by five-star transfer quarterback Drew Mestemaker, who was the nation's leading passer last season as well as his top wide receiver in transfer junior Wyatt Young, who was third in the country in receiving yards. The passing game has been one of the best in the country for multiple seasons under Morris in his previous stops.

Houston will have to contain this high-powered group in order to come out with a win.