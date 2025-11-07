Houston Cougars at UCF Knights: Live Game Updates, Box Score
The Houston Cougars enjoyed their first AP ranking in three years while it lasted, which was unfortunately only for a week after the team lost to an underdog West Virginia Mountaineers team by a score of 45-35.
Now a week removed from their second loss of the year, the Coogs have a chance to turn their season around and perhaps still try for a Big 12 Championship berth when they take on the UCF Knights, a team that got the best of them last time they faced off in the 2023 season.
However, these are two very different teams than the ones that squared off in the regular season finale two years ago.
Coogs vs. Knights
In the 2025 season, the Houston Cougars sit 7-2 on the year with a highly revamped offense thanks to their quadrant of transfers on the offensive side that features quarterback Conner Weigman, running back Dean Connors, wide receiver Amare Thomas, and tight end Tanner Koziol.
The UCF Knights, under head coach Scott Frost for the third season, currently sit at an even .500, at 4-4.
After winning their first three games of the 2025 season, conference play did not start out too kindly to the Knights, going 1-4 in against Big 12 opposition, their one win coming against the very team that knocked off the Cougars last week, the West Virginia Mountaineers, which ended up being a 45-13 manhandling by Frost's squad.
Can Weigman and the Cougars shake off last week's defeat, or will UCF continue to derail the Houston hype train? The two teams kick off from Orlando at 7:00 PM tonight on FS1, and we will be right here with live game updates as the action unfolds.
