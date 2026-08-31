What Houston Football Learned From Fall Camp

The Houston Cougars are now heading into their Week 1 practice schedule as fall camp has now wrapped up.

The season-opening kickoff against Oregon State is now just a few days away on Sept. 5 at TDECU Stadium. As the Cougars continue to ramp up for their first game of the season, it's time to look back on this past month of fall camp.

This 2026 season for Houston has been highly anticipated, and this year's fall camp was a little different than previous years. The Cougars didn't have as many position battles and also had a great amount of experience from both returning players and the transfer portal.

Here are five takeaways from Houston's fall camp.

Weigman All Set For a Big Year

Dec 27, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Cougars quarterback Conner Weigman (1) looks to pass the ball during the first half against the Louisiana State Tigers at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cougars' offense all starts with quarterback Conner Weigman, who returns for his senior season. This is the first time in Weigman's career that he has had great stability over the offseason. He has the same offensive coordinator in Slade Nagle, and he experienced a healthy summer for the first time in his collegiate career.

That has allowed the former five-star product to really improve at his craft and strengthen his body. Weigman's arm strength has increased, and he has more zip on his throws. That could unlock more explosive plays for this Houston offense.

The velocity on his throws was seen throughout camp across the field. Weigman further improving is a great sign for Houston.

More Receiver Depth

One of the biggest takeaways from camp was redshirt sophomore Koby Young. He seems poised for a breakout season after impressing throughout the month. Young seems like he could be a big-play receiver for Houston, and he pulled down some tough, contested catches.

Houston needs that extra speed and big-play ability to stretch to the field. Additionally, sophomore Jaquise Martin looked like another target for Weigman as a younger player in the room.

Stephon Johnson also returned to Houston for his fifth season after the latest court ruling made him eligible for another season. His return to practice brought energy to the group.

Kicking Competition

This was one of the key position battles that needed to be decided coming into camp. Redshirt sophomore Jonathan Dimas was practicing with the first team, and the Houston native looks to be getting his chance to shine. Given how the Cougars are Big 12 contenders, having the right kicker will be important.

Offensive Line Groups

One of the key improvements for Houston over the offseason was the offensive line. The Cougars brought in three transfers with the standout being preseason All-American left guard Shadre Hurst from Tulane.

Additionally, All-Mac redshirt sophomore center Anthony Boswell and senior right tackle Drew Terrill are now with the Cougars. The starting group has been set, but the second-team offensive line was important to watch over camp. Names such as sophomore left tackle RJ Lee, as well as two freshmen in right guard Noah Abebe and center Aaron Wolford, have been key to look out for.

Sophomore tackle Hayden Wright also got some playing time among that second line.

Secondary Looks Strong

The Cougars’ secondary was also a big strength of the team given all the experience. That group looked the part during fall camp. Senior transfer corner from Stephen F. Austin, Jalen Mayo, has done well to secure that cornerback spot opposite preseason All-Big 12 member Will James.

Junior defensive back Javion White transferred from Tulane, and he also made an impression during camp. Those two were the new names besides seniors Kentrell Webb and Jordan Allen at the safety spot.