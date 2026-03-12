What New Houston WR Said About Joining Cougars

The Houston Cougars made some major moves in the transfer portal this past offseason, leading the program to a top-10 transfer class. Trent Walker, the former Oregon State standout, was one of the more notable pass-catchers to make the move to Houston.

Spring practices are a valuable time for transfer portal players for multiple reasons. Newcomers not only get important reps in Willie Fritz's system, but they also get the chance to learn about their teammates and coaches.

In a conversation with Cougar Sports One, Walker talked about adjusting to and embracing a new environment. The wide receiver also commended the entire program for making Houston feel like home.

Houston transfer WR Trent Walker had lived in Oregon his entire life, including spending five years at Oregon State.



On getting acclimated to Houston:



“The coaching staff and the guys have done a great job of making me feel at home.”



Leaning Into Change After a Long Run in Corvallis

Oregon State wide receiver Trent Walker (7) adjusts his helmet during a practice on Wednesday, July 31, 2024 in Corvallis, Ore. | Abigail Dollins/Statesman Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

For those that have never been to Corvallis, Houston is about as different as it gets. Walker is going from a small town of about 60,000 people to a bustling city of over 2.3 million. The difference in population alone frames just how big of a change this is for the wide receiver.

That being said, Walker seems to be approaching the change in surroundings with the right mindset.

"Coming from Oregon State, I was there for four and a half years, five years, so being the new guy again is new and different," Walker added. "But different is good sometimes. The biggest thing for me is trying to immerse myself into the culture here and meet new people and go out of my comfort zone."

That openness is something that Coog Nation should be excited about. A player willing to embrace a new city, a new staff, and a new role usually settles in faster. In fact, Walker's mindset only proves that he's already bought into what Fritz is building in Houston.

From Redshirt to Reliable Target

Nov 8, 2025; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers wide receiver Trent Walker (7) is recognized on the field during senior ceremonies before the game against the Sam Houston Bearkats at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Walker eventually became a standout at Oregon State after redshirting his first two seasons. In his first two years with the program, the Portland, Oregon native appeared in just three games. Despite receiving consistent playing time in his redshirt sophomore season with the Beavers, Walker only caught five passes for 66 yards.

It was in his fourth year with the program that Walker had his breakout year at Oregon State. Appearing in all 12 games, the wide receiver caught 81 passes for 901 yards and two touchdowns. He also tied for the seventh most receptions in a single season at Oregon State.

Walker followed his breakout season up with another extremely productive one. This past season, The redshirt senior caught 68 passes for 823 yards and two touchdowns. The wide receiver was one of the only bright spots on an Oregon State team that finished the 2025 season with a 2-10 record.

Now, the former Beaver brings that consistent production to Houston, looking to add another layer to an already promising Cougars' offense. If he and quarterback Conner Weigman can establish a solid relationship with each other in the spring, Walker could be an impact player for Houston when the season begins.