What the Stats Say for the Houston Cougars and Oklahoma State Cowboys
The Houston Cougars, just after taking their first loss of the 2025 season against the Texas Tech Red Raiders, will pack their bags and continue their quest for what could result in a Big 12 Championship as they venture across the Red River and head to Stillwater to combat the Oklahoma State Cowboys.
While the Cougars just suffered their first loss of the season, Oklahoma State has seen nearly nothing except losses throughout the 2025 campaign, having lost their last four games in this season after opening the year with a win over UT Martin.
And through it all, it even ended up with them parting ways with longtime head coach Mike Gundy in the midst of his 21st season with the team.
Crunching the Numbers
Through 21 contests between the two schools dating all the way back to 1951, the all-time series is tied at 10, with one tie occurring in 1957, and the Cowboys emerging victorious 43-30 in the last matchup between the two universities back in 2023, after Oklahoma State running back Ollie Gordon II ran for 164 yards and three touchdowns, despite the Cougars holding a 23-9 lead at one point in the contest.
As the teams will look to get an edge in the all-time numbers, here is a numerical breakdown for each team in the 2025 season so far.
Houston Cougars
The Houston Cougars offensive statistics took a slight decline after their loss to the Red Raiders, but up to this point, they have averaged 199.2 passing yards per game thanks to Conner Weigman's impressive performance in his first few games with his new school, and thanks to Dean Connors and the rest of the run game, the Cougars have averaged 157.8 yards on the ground, an average of 357 yards of offense per game.
Quarterback Weigman leads the squad in passing yards with 910, Connors paces the rushing attack with 355 yards, and wide receiver Amare Thomas' 284 receiving yards lead the team.
The defense has allowed 181.2 yards of passing and 141.6 yards of rushing, combining for 322.8 yards per game, with linebacker Carlos Allen's 37 combined tackles leading the way, and Eddie Walls III's two sacks the most on the team.
Oklahoma State Cowboys
To say that the offense has struggled for the Cowboys and the defense has been lax would be putting it pretty lightly, as the offense has averaged 175.4 yards and has yet to see a passing touchdown from starting quarterback Zane Flores, who will be replaced by Sam Jackson under center Saturday morning.
Flores leads the team with 696 passing yards, Rodney Fields Jr. leads the rushing game with 213 passing yards, and wide receiver Shamar Rigby leads in terms of receiving yards with 154.
Despite Wendell Gregory's 8.5 tackles for loss, the Cowboys defense has allowed 294.6 passing yards and 179.4 rushing yards per game, a combined 474 yards per game, much more than the 315.8 total yards that they're mustering on offense.
The Cougars and Cowboys kick off from Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater Saturday morning at 11:00 AM.