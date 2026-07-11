What Wins and Loses the Game For Houston vs Colorado

With a Big 12 Championship on the line, this game is an important one for Houston.

However, there are some things that Houston has to do in order for victory against the Buffaloes.

Here is what wins and losses the game for Houston vs Colorado.

What Wins the game for Houston

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Houston Cougars quarterback Conner Weigman (1) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The most apparent way that Houston can win is by limiting the explosive plays from Colorado's playmakers. The Buffaloes are a team built on confidence, so they won't shy away from attempts at big plays. So, the Buffaloes will try to stretch the field vertically for more one-on-one matchups to occur.

However, if the Cougars can reduce the number of big plays Colorado has, it could lead to doubt and confusion for the quarterback, resulting in more turnovers. It also makes Colorado's quarterback, Julian Lewis, doubtful and could lean more into the running game.

Another way the Cougars win is by being composed regardless of the score. Colorado's offense is supposed to leave opposing teams confused and in a daze, so the Cougars have to rely on being calm.

Being cool, calm and collected allows Houston to beat on its own drum and control the game it wants to. Head coach Willie Fritz has built a system around being calm and running the clock, which is what the Cougars have to follow in this game.

What Loses the Game for Houston

The quickest way the Cougars lose this game is by letting Colorado trample over them with big plays. Wide receivers Joseph Williams and DeAndre Moore Jr. can become Houston's worst nightmare in this matchup if the Cougars don't limit their explosion.

Another way Houston quickly loses this game is by breaking its composure too fast and not being able to remain calm. Blown coverages, missed tackles and allowing big plays result in defenses scrambling for an answer.

A scrambling Houston offense results in more turnovers, stalled drives and opportunities for Colorado to widen the gap. Additionally, this will lead the Cougars to lean too far in the run game or the passing game. Leaning too far into the run game results in running backs getting tired and not delivering, while leaning into the pass game results in quarterback Conner Weigman making too many mistakes.

Ultimately, this game comes down to explosiveness versus composure. If the Cougars stay composed and control the game, they will easily win. However, if the Buffaloes create big plays and build more confidence, the game will end with Colorado standing.