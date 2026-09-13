Where Houston Ranks in New AP Top 25 After Southern Game

On Sept. 12, Houston dominated the Southern Jaguars 77-6.

However, with that win, Houston stays in the No. 22 spot in the AP poll going into Week 3.

Strengths

Sep 12, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars running back Zane Smith (37) runs with the ball during the third quarter against the Southern University Jaguars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The two major strengths that carried over from the last game against Oregon State were the run game and the quarterback room. Houston finished with a total of 591 yards, 388 in rushing yards and 203 in passing yards.

Houston had 10 different players record rushing yards and six of them scored. Additionally, six of the 10 players had rushed for at least 40 yards. The running game was the most dominant aspect of the game.

The production never dipped throughout the game as the player rotation got deeper and deeper. Head coach Willie Fritz talked about that during the postgame press conference.

"I thought everybody ran hard," Fritz said. "Good job by everybody in the run game. It's hard to run it when they know you're going to run it every down."

Although the passing game didn't produce a lot, quarterbacks Conner Weigman and Keisean Henderson combined for five touchdowns. Weigman completed 9-of-12 throws while Henderson went 6-of-7.

Additionally, Henderson showcased his athleticism and improvisation skills on a 54-yard rushing touchdown. Wide receiver Koby Young picked up two touchdowns and was Houston's leading receiver with 54 yards.

The defense also belongs here. It allowed Southern to get a total of 121 yards, minus six in rushing yards and 127 in passing. The Jaguars converted just one of their 14 third- and fourth-down attempts.

Weaknesses

Although the defense was a major factor in the game, it only recorded one sack by defensive back Jalen Mayo. Against a team that had 121 total yards, that is concerning, especially since the Cougars' next game is against Texas Tech in Lubbock.

Where Houston Stacks Up

Houston is now 2-0 on the season but still trails No. 13 Texas Tech, No. 11 BYU and No. 17 Utah. The Cougars are also still a long way from teams like No. 1 Texas and No. 16 SMU but a statement win against the Red Raiders in the next game could change all of that, as both teams clash on Sept. 18.

Texas Tech had a tough fight against Oregon State, which was the same team Houston beat 33-20 in its season opener. A win could put the Cougars in the Big 12 title conversation.

Houston has been ranked for three straight weeks and could be a team that is consistently in the top 25.