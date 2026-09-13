Five Immediate Takeaways from No. 22 Houston's Blowout Win vs Southern

The No. 22 Houston Cougars thrashed the Southern Jaguars from the FCS in a resounding 77-6 domination on Saturday night at home in TDECU Stadium.

While Houston entered as almost 52-point favorites, the Cougars blew past that with a 71-point margin of victory. The Cougars were up 49-0 at the half, and it allowed them to give practically everyone on the team a chance to get some game reps.

This game was never going to be close given Houston's experience and the rebuilt team of Southern from the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC). Here are five immediate takeaways.

Forcing Turnovers

Sep 12, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars cornerback Jalen Mayo (2) strips the ball away from Southern University Jaguars quarterback Christian Johnson (10) during the first quarter at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Houston surprisingly wasn't able to force any turnovers against Oregon State in Week 1, but that changed in Week 2. The Cougars defense made a lot of plays in this one, including three turnovers.

Houston got two fumbles and one interception that resulted in 21 points on offense. Fifth-year cornerback Jalen Mayo came flying off the edge in the first quarter on a blitz and forced a fumble on Southern quarterback Christian Johnson. It was recovered by redshirt freshman linebacker DK Mays.

The Cougars also recovered a lateral pass from Johnson on the next drive. Senior linebacker Sione Fotu was first on the ball.

Fifth-year senior safety Jordan Allen finally got the first interception of his collegiate career on a pass from Jaguars quarterback Ashton Strother in the second quarter. That set up Houston at the opponent 25-yard line.

Houston's defense allowed 121 total yards and -6 rushing yards.

Red Zone

The Cougars were perfect on the score sheet and went 11/11 on drives that all resulted in touchdowns, except for the final drive of the game when the score was 77-6. Houston didn't kick a field goal. That's a key part of Houston's philosophy about those four-point plays between scoring touchdowns and settling for field goals.

Koby Young

The redshirt sophomore wide receiver in Young was one of the standout players during fall camp, and finally got his first two touchdowns of his collegiate career. Young made three receptions for 54 yards and two scores. He is fast and explosive, and he showed that on his first career score.

Young beat his defender on an intermediate route and senior quarterback Conner Weigman found him for a 43-yard touchdown.

Keisean Henderson

The star freshman quarterback was the highlight of the night. He came in mid-second quarter and performed well on all his drives. Henderson showed why he was the best dual threat quarterback in his class when he exploded for a 54-yard rushing touchdown after a fumbled snap.

He demonstrated his speed and change of direction, and gave Houston a taste of the future. Henderson also threw his first career touchdown, on a seven-yard pass to Young,

John Hebert

Houston also gave opportunities to its local former four-star prospect in Hebert, the star freshman running back. Hebert was an amazing high school performer and put on a show in his first collegiate game. Hebert ran five times for 65 yards and one touchdown, with one reception for 20 yards and one touchdown.

His receiving score from 20 yards out was one of the top highlights of the game given that he broke multiple tackles and found a way to the end zone.