Top 25.

That’s where Houston sits in the latest ESPN ranking, released not too long ago.

On the list, the Cougars were sitting at No. 24 in the nation, but none of that matters until later down the road, when the season begins in September for Week 1.

Head coach Willie Fritz had a great offseason, adding some great players who entered their names into the transfer portal, and he also recruited players to come play for him and the coaching staff. No one truly knows what this team will look like until they step on the field and show what can happen.

Houston’s 2026 Report

Nov 1, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars head coach Willie Fritz ton the sidelines coaching against the West Virginia Mountaineers in the second half at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

When the Houston football program starts its 2026-27 season, it is anticipated that the quarterback under center will be Conner Weigman, who returns after leading the team last year.

He lost several weapons he played with in the Kinder’s Texas Bowl, like running back Dean Connors and tight end Tanner Koziol, but he was stacked with other backups and transfers who are going to help fill the roles. His favorite wide receiver target, Stephon Johnson, will no longer be eligible, so other guys who played alongside him will pick up where he left off. Those men include the speedsters such as Tre Broussard, Amare Thomas, and Koby Young.

Questions remain about what the running room will look like, too, but it could include Mahki Hughes, Re’Shaun Sanford, and John Hebert. As for the offensive line, it has been rebuilt with transfers that include studs like Shadre Hurst, Drew Terrill, Anthony Bowell, and Rhett Gray.

On the defensive side of the ball, a few players, such as safeties A.J. Haulcy and Jeremiah Wilson, have departed from the program. Playmakers like Brandon Mack and Latreveon McCutchin will be back, as well as Kentrell Webb. Jalen Mayo and Javion White will also add a much-needed presence on that side of the ball.

Carlos Allen Jr., who was one of the leaders of the defense,, is no longer on the roster, so bringing in Ejiroghene Egogbare and De’Marion Thomas will help fill that gap. In the linebacker room, having Likely Ugochukwu and Chance Bryant helps in the pass protection and run defense.

Returning to the coaching staff are the offensive coordinator, Slade Nagle, and the defensive coordinator, Austin Armstrong. Brian Bell is the wide receivers coach, Jordy Joseph is the running backs coach, and Eman Naghavi is the offensive line coach.

PJ Hall will be the safeties coach, while Marcus Trice is the cornerbacks coach. As for the defensive line, it will be Oscur Giles. With multiple roles, including Shawn Bell as the assistant head coach, quarterbacks, and passing game coordinator, along with James Ross Ⅲ who is the edges and defensive run-game coordinator. Working with special teams is Chris Couch, with several other assistants.

Houston's opening kickoff will be at TDECU Stadium on September 5 against Oregon State.

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