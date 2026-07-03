Why Houston Could Be the Big 12's Most Dangerous Sleeper Team

Going into 2026, Houston has one of the most balanced teams with no outstanding marks in its game.

However, Houston comes into the upcoming season as one of the most dangerous teams in the Big 12 with a chance to win the conference.

Here is why Houston could be one of the most dangerous sleeper teams in the Big 12.

Willie Fritz's System

Dec 6, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars football head coach Willie Fritz is interviewed during the game against the Rice Owls at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Head coach Willie Fritz has turned this team into the path of the national spotlight. In his first year, Fritz changed the culture and installed a new system for the Cougars. The second year revolved around building depth and bringing in players who fit the system

Houston's system has a balanced offense and a conservative defense. Year three is now Fritz getting the team to execute the expectations set on them.

Houston has a coach who has elevated the entire team for a chance to win the Big 12 Conference and could even get a shot to compete in the College Football Playoffs.

Houston's Elite Quarterbacks

Senior quarterback Conner Weigman has been one of the most elite quarterbacks Houston has in its program. He brings experience, leadership and the ability to manage a game. Weigman puts the team first rather than stat-pad

The Cougars were also able to recruit five-star quarterback Keisean Henderson, who offers elite athleticism and could prove to be a dangerous dual-threat quarterback. If Weigman gets injured, Henderson has the ability to step in for him and elevate Houston.

Defensive talent

Although Houston has lost multiple stars, the Cougars still have a ton of talent. With transfers such as Jaden Yates, Javion White and more coming to Houston, the Cougars' defense has reclaimed some of its lost talent. However, Houston had some difficulties in the 2025 season.

If the defensive line becomes more consistent in pressuring the quarterback, the secondary limits explosive plays and more turnovers are created, the Cougars' defense could be one of the best in the Big 12.

Under the Radar

The Cougars don't boast a dominant run game like Utah or a star-studded team like Texas Tech. With that in mind, Houston flies under the radar when it comes to success.

However, with an elite coach, an experienced quarterback leading the offense and a talented defense that could become the best in the conference, the Cougars become a dangerous sleeper team.

Additionally, with this team, Houston has a chance to win the Big 12 conference and even has a shot at the CFP.