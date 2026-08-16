The Houston Cougars' offense really needed a boost after the 2024 season. Not just that, but it required a new look. Houston's offense in coach Willie Fritz's first season was one of the worst in the FBS.

A new offensive coordinator was one of the key areas of need for the Cougars after the former coordinator, Kevin Barbay, was let go towards the end of the 2024 season. Fritz decided to go back to an experienced former member of his staff at Tulane, Slade Nagle, and he became Houston's OC prior to the 2025 season.

The improved results were significant. While Houston added great talent from the transfer portal such as quarterback Conner Weigman, wide receiver Amare Thomas, tight end Tanner Koziol and running back Dean Connors, Nagle's play-calling was somewhat a breath of fresh air for the offense.

Houston jumped from 132nd to 55th in scoring offense last year. Now, the expectation is that the Cougars' offense will further improve and take another step forward to become one of the best offenses in the Big 12 Conference. The new and returning talent suggests it's possible.

Having Nagle back for his second season is also a huge part of it. Nagle spent eight seasons at Tulane, all under Fritz. While Nagle's first seven seasons were as the tight end coach, he was Tulane's offensive coordinator in 2023. There was a focus for the Green Wave to be a balanced team during Nagle's time there.

Tulane rushed for 150+ yards and passed for 150+ yards 18 times during a five-year span from 2019-2023, which was the most nationally. That balance is what Houston will be trying to target this season. Nagle believes it's possible. He spoke to the media after fall camp practice No. 2 to discuss the offense and gave some encouraging signs.

Houston' Offense Could Have a Big Year

Dec 27, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Cougars quarterback Conner Weigman (1) calls a play during the first half against the Louisiana State Tigers at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Last year, we had everything in the pass game revolve around Amari and Tanner, two guys, and we were fortunate. They both played well and I think this year, hopefully, we can have a little more balance. I think we have a little more depth on the perimeter and I think that'll help us," Nagle said.

That perimeter depth speaks to the wide receiver room. While Thomas, the preseason All-Big 12 team member, is the clear No. 1 target, Houston has plenty of weapons for Weigman to go to. It starts with senior transfer Trent Walker from Oregon State and redshirt sophomore Koby Young.

Nagle was clearly impressed with both. He mentioned how "we're looking for big things from Trent" and also said that Young was "the most improved player we had from last fall to this spring."

Weigman's growth in a healthy offseason program for the first time in his career is bound to be a huge difference-maker. Nagle has noticed that.

"He's stronger physically. He's committed a lot more to the weight room and I think you can see it the way he's throwing the football out there, having his arms stronger, he's got more velocity on it," Nagle said.

He also mentioned how his leadership and communication is going well. The offense can make a jump in production with both Weigman and Nagle together for a second season.

"We have some pieces to utilize his talents and hopefully do some things, be more explosive on offense," Nagle said.

Weigman had 171 rushing carries last year, and that was a huge part of the offense. Houston isn't looking to necessarily go down that path, but it's a great strength of Weigman's game.

"We'd like to be a little more spotty and strategic for what we're doing," Nagle said.

The experience on the offensive line was a point of emphasis for Nagle. All-American transfer left guard Shadre Hurst leads the group as a senior, while senior transfer right tackle Drew Terrill and redshirt sophomore transfer center Anthony Boswell are the three new additions.

The two returners are both seniors in right guard McKenzie Agnello and left tackle Alvin Ebosele.

"I think we have a chance to be pretty good," Nagle said.

Nagle also discussed the tight end room and mentioned that he thinks UH has got depth at the position. It starts with redshirt junior transfer Patrick Overmyer, followed by junior Traville Fredrick Jr. and redshirt sophomore Kaleb Thomas. Senior Luke McGary will also return at some point during the season.