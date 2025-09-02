Willie Fritz Could Shake Up Houston’s Offensive Line Ahead of Week 2
After the Houston Cougars’ dominant win over the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks, all eyes were on transfer quarterback Conner Weigman’s impressive debut. A major part of Weigman’s 15 of 24 of his attempts for 159 yards and a three-touchdown performance was the team’s offensive line play.
"They played hard, they played with effort, those are my guys, I love them to death," Weigman said after the game. "Like I said, we are going to be in here tomorrow for quite a bit, and we're going to watch the film and break it down thoroughly, and we're going to get better from it."
Coogs coach Willie Fritz echoed a similar sentiment about the offensive line’s effort after the game, but he still was not satisfied. On Monday, he mentioned the possibility of shaking up the way the unit looks ahead of the team’s road trip to play Rice on Saturday.
Coach Willie Fritz Details a Potential Shake Up
"At times they played really well," Fritz said after the game. "Early in the game, I thought we had great pass protection, as the game progressed, we had a little trouble with their defensive ends from the outside. I'd probably give them a C there were some times they were playing at an A level, and sometimes not quite the level you need them to play at. So, we'll get better up there."
The Lumberjacks were able to get through to Weigman for a sack just once, getting him down for a loss of five yards. Early on in the game, they were able to hold up really well. After watching the film, Fritz has decided to let some new guys compete for playing time.
“Those three tackles, David Ndukwe, Dalton Merriman and Alvin [Ebosele], now those are three guys who we’d like to get in a rotation where they’re playing those two tackle spots,” Fritz said on Monday. “Then kind of see who the best two guys are and they’ll play a majority of snaps. Right now, it’s kind of a toss up. We’ve got the same thing going on inside with Demetrius Hunter, Matthew Wykhoff and Larry Crawford.”
Fritz will have quite the decision to make about who gets starting time. He has an offensive line full of players who can play at a starting level; he just has to pick the right ones for the success of the team. In order to keep fresh and get those quality players some time on the field, even if they are not starting, Fritz has a pretty unorthodox idea.
”We’re Going to roll about eight guys inside and figure out who are the guys that need to play the most,” Fritz said.