Willie Fritz Gives Eligibility Update on Houston Transfer Safety Myles Rowser

The Houston Cougars have been one of the programs affected by the latest eligibility situation regarding the high school class of 2022's potential fifth season of college football.

While the Cougars have been able to bring back wide receiver Stephon Johnson for another year at Houston, eligible players could also move in the transfer portal to a new team. That's what former Arizona State safety Myles Rowser did.

Rowser reportedly transferred to Houston last week and became the latest player added to the Houston setup. He is a fifth-year senior who shined during his time at Arizona State.

Houston coach Willie Fritz was asked about Rowser's situation as well as Johnson during his weekly press conference and explained what lies ahead for the Cougars in order to officially bring these signings in.

Fritz on Myles Rowser

Jul 7, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; Houston head coach Willie Fritz speaks to reporters during Big 12 Conference Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Hopefully we can get it all figured out and finalized here by the end of the week. That's what we're hoping," Fritz said. "It's gotta be approved by our compliance, the NCAA, so we're working through a couple things with it. It's a tricky process and the last thing you want to do is declare someone eligible when he's not eligible. We're waiting to make sure it's totally and completely finalized."

While Rowser's name was not mentioned in the last court case to secure his fifth year of collegiate football, Johnson was one of the 41 plaintiffs listed. It seemed like the Cougars were confident about Johnson getting approval for another year of eligibility, and he joined practice last Monday.

Rowser reportedly committed to Houston a bit later. Considering the Cougars are already quite strong in the secondary with starting senior safeties Kentrell Webb and Jordan Allen, alongside junior transfer Javion White.

It's not like Houston had a major hole in that position group entering the season, but more help and talent is always welcome. It will be interesting to see if Rowser's situation ultimately ends up.

Roswer, also known as "ghost", racked up 84 total tackles last season and three passes defended with the Sun Devils. He was also with Arizona State in 2024, where he had 98 tackles, four passes defended, and one sack. It will also take some time for him to get used to the culture and playbook, more so than Johnson.

Roswer earned 2025 All-Big 12 Third Team honors for his performances.

Fritz gave further information and explained how both of them are currently practicing at the moment. The next steps still require more confirmation.

"We want to be 1000 percent sure, that's why I wish I could give you a definitive answer but I can't right now," Fritz said.