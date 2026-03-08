College Gameday Scheduled For Visit to Big 12 Tournament

College basketball tournament season is officially here, which means the eyes are now on which teams can make a statement against powerhouse programs and which might have an early exit from the NCAA Tournament if their play is sloppy.

For Houston, it will be travelling to Kansas City, Missouri, to take on an opponent it will have to learn as the team earned a bye, which awarded them an extra day of rest going into a huge week.

Another group that will be there is ESPN's College Gameday, which is loved by many fans. This will be the first time the show has visited the tournament site in two decades and should draw millions of viewers, given the amount of elite competition.

The show will include ESPN’s College Gameday host Rece Davis, alongside his partners Jay Bilas, Seth Greenberg, and Andraya Carter.

How To Watch

Feb 10, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Houston Cougars head coach Kelvin Sampson watches play against the Utah Utes during the first half at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Date: Saturday, March 14, 2026

Time: 11 a.m. ET (10 a.m. CT)

Location: T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, MO

More About College Gameday

A season-long partnership with @CollegeGameDay culminates to an epic finale in Kansas City.



This is A Different League. pic.twitter.com/TYqauWwVR5 — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) February 26, 2026

This is the 22nd season of the program, and it is the first time since 2006 that the program has made a visit to the Big 12 Tournament. Another notable point about this stop is that it is the first time the show has been at T-Mobile Center and the event’s championship game.

On the call for the game will be play-by-play announcer Dan Shulmann and analyst Jay Bilas, along with sideline reporter Kris Budden. Tipoff for the colossal game that everyone will turn their eyes to start at 6 p.m., with the game televised on ESPN.

“As the second-best basketball league in America, behind the NBA, the Big 12 looks forward to hosting ESPN College Gameday at the Phillips 66 Big 12 Men’s Basketball Championship Game in Kansas City,” Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark said. “We thank ESPN for the opportunity to showcase our great programs and student athletes.”

This is the fourth time this season that College Gameday has covered the Big 12, tying the show's record, according to Yahoo Sports. The tournament is unpredictable, with anything possible, including massive upsets. There will be fans from all across the world in town to catch the game, and players from all around the world trying to give their team a chance to cut down the nets.

As it stands, the predicted favorite to win the tournament is the Arizona Wildcats, the No. 1 team in the nation. Right behind them is the Houston Cougars, coached by Kelvin Sampson.