No. 10 Houston Cougars vs Cincinnati Bearcats Live Updates, Box Score

The No. 10 Houston Cougars are back home in the friendly confines of the Fertitta Center on Saturday afternoon for the second matchup of the season against the Cincinnati Bearcats.

UH returns from a two game road trip across Texas where the Cougars lost to No. 11 Texas Tech 90-86 before getting back in the win column with a 79-70 win over TCU on Wednesday night. Freshman point guard Kingston Flemings was a star in both games, where he first put up a freshman record 42 points against Tech before leading the team again in scoring with 27 against the Horned Frogs.

This game against Cincinnati will mark the halfway point of the Big 12 schedule for Houston, who are 6-1 in conference entering and 18-2 overall. The Cougars have won 12 out of their last 13 games, and will look to keep things rolling against a Cincinnati team that is 11-10 and 3-5 in the Big 12. The Bearcats are 10th in the conference,

Coogs vs Bearcats

Jan 3, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats guard Jizzle James (2) dribbles against Houston Cougars guard Kingston Flemings (4) in the second half at Fifth Third Arena. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

The good news for Houston is it has already played at Cincinnati this season. That was the Big 12 opener for the Coogs, and it was a very competitive game. Houston won 67-60, and the Bearcats have been really tough to beat on their home court with a 12-2 record.

That also included a huge upset win over No. 8 Iowa State. It has been a different story on the road for Cincinnati, who are currently 0-5 and still looking for their first road win. The Cougars will look to take advantage of that riding a 15 game home win streak, one of the longest in the nation.

Houston has completely dominated the season series as of late, with the Cougars having won the last 13 games in a row. Cincinnati head coach Wes Miller is still looking for his first career win against Houston and coach Kelvin Sampson in his fifth season with the Bearcats. Miller is currently 0-10. UH leads the all-time series 33-18.

The last time the Cougars lost to the Bearcats was at Cincinnati in 2020. Houston has won the last eight home meetings and are 7-0 against the Bearcats in Fertitta Center.

Cincinnati has won three out of its last five games, including a 67-57 home win over Baylor on Wednesday. The Bearcats are led by senior forward Baba Miller, who averages a double-double of 14 points per game and 10.7 rebounds per game. Houston will have to watch out for graduate guard Day Day Thomas who averages over 11 PPG. He scored a team high 15 points the last time these two teams met.

Flemings is the leading scorer for Houston with 17.5 PPG, while senior guard Emanuel Sharp comes in second with 16.5 PPG. UH needs a big game from senior point guard Milos Uzan, who put up 18 points against Cincinnati last time out. Junior forward Joseph Tugler will also need to play more minutes.

Houston faces off against Cincinnati at home. Be sure to check back here at tipoff for live updates as the game goes on.

Starting Lineup: G Kingston Flemings, G Milos Uzan, G Emanuel Sharp, F Joseph Tugler, F Chris Cenac Jr.