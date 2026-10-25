No. 14 Houston Cougars vs No. 10 Utah Utes Live Updates, Box Score

The No. 14 Houston Cougars will be taking on the No. 10 Utah Utes in the biggest game of this week. This top-15 showdown in the Big 12 on a late night at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City presents such a vital game for the Cougars to continue their Big 12 Championship and College Football Playoff hopes.

Houston is looking for its first win over a top 10 opponent on the road since 2009. It's also the first top 15 road matchup for UH in 37 years. The stakes couldn't be higher.

Houston enters at 6-1 and 3-1 in the Big 12 while Utah is just one of three undefeated teams left in college football at the start of this game with a 6-0 and 3-0 mark.

Coogs vs Utes

Oct 26, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars defensive lineman Anthony Holmes Jr. (18) attempts to tackle Utah Utes quarterback Isaac Wilson (11) during the second quarter at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Houston has won all of the previous five games against Utah and will be looking to make it six in a row. These two teams last faced each other in 2024 at TDECU Stadium in Houston, and the Cougars won 17-14 on a game-winning field goal.

The Cougars are coming off an important 35-32 win over what was No. 18 Oklahoma State at home. Utah won a close 27-24 road game over Colorado.

Kickoff is set for 9:15 p.m. on ESPN. We will be right here with live game updates as the action unfolds.

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Follow along for live game updates as the game progresses.