No. 25 Houston Cougars vs Georgia Southern Live Updates, Box Score

The No. 25 Houston Cougars are taking on the Georgia Southern Eagles in Week 4 to wrap up the non-conference schedule.

Houston enters with a 2-1 record and is coming off a 28-26 loss against now No. 11 Texas Tech on the road last Friday. The Cougars look to get back on track with a road win. Meanwhile, Georgia Southern is 1-2 and lost to Jacksonville State on the road 31-27.

Coogs vs Eagles

Sep 18, 2026; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars defensive back Javion White (0) looks to the sidelines in the second half of the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Galaxy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Houston is the first ever Power Four program to play at Statesboro, Georgia. Coach Willie Fritz used to be the head coach at Georgia Southern from 2014-15 while Georgia Southern coach Clay Helton is a Houston alumnus and played quarterback for the Cougars in 1993-94.

Helton played under his father Kim, who was the head coach of Houston at the time. This is also the first ever meeting between Houston and Georgia Southern.

Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. on ESPN U. We will be right here with live game updates as the action unfolds.

1st 2nd 3rd 4th FINAL Houston 14 Georgia Southern 0

Follow along for live game updates as the game progresses.

Georgia Southern received to start the game. After the Eagles picked up two first downs through the air, Houston's defense made a play. Junior defensive back Javion White flew into the backfield and forced a fumble on quarterback Max Johnson. It was recovered by senior defensive tackle De'Marion Thomas.

Change of Possession

Houston started at the Eagles' 27-yard-line and went six plays into the endzone. Senior quarterback Conner Weigman punched it in for a 5-yard touchdown run on third down.

Houston 7, Georgia Southern 0

The Eagles started another promising drive, but went backwards with three straight penalties and had to punt.

Change of Possession

The Cougars started at the their own 33-yard-line and once again went right down the field and scored a touchdown. It was redshirt sophomore wide receiver Koby Young who reeled in a 22-yard touchdown pass from Weigman. It was an eight-play drive that took up more than four minutes.