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No. 25 Houston Cougars vs Georgia Southern Live Updates, Box Score

Houston heads on the road for this Week 4 matchup against the Eagles.
Maanav Gupta|
Sep 18, 2026; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars quarterback Conner Weigman (1) prepares to hand the ball off in the first half against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Galaxy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images
Sep 18, 2026; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars quarterback Conner Weigman (1) prepares to hand the ball off in the first half against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Galaxy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Houston Cougars

The No. 25 Houston Cougars are taking on the Georgia Southern Eagles in Week 4 to wrap up the non-conference schedule.

Houston enters with a 2-1 record and is coming off a 28-26 loss against now No. 11 Texas Tech on the road last Friday. The Cougars look to get back on track with a road win. Meanwhile, Georgia Southern is 1-2 and lost to Jacksonville State on the road 31-27.

Coogs vs Eagles

Houston Cougars defensive back Javion White
Sep 18, 2026; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars defensive back Javion White (0) looks to the sidelines in the second half of the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Galaxy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Houston is the first ever Power Four program to play at Statesboro, Georgia. Coach Willie Fritz used to be the head coach at Georgia Southern from 2014-15 while Georgia Southern coach Clay Helton is a Houston alumnus and played quarterback for the Cougars in 1993-94.

Helton played under his father Kim, who was the head coach of Houston at the time. This is also the first ever meeting between Houston and Georgia Southern.

Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. on ESPN U. We will be right here with live game updates as the action unfolds.

1st

2nd

3rd

4th

FINAL

Houston

14

Georgia Southern

0

Follow along for live game updates as the game progresses.

Georgia Southern received to start the game. After the Eagles picked up two first downs through the air, Houston's defense made a play. Junior defensive back Javion White flew into the backfield and forced a fumble on quarterback Max Johnson. It was recovered by senior defensive tackle De'Marion Thomas.

Change of Possession

Houston started at the Eagles' 27-yard-line and went six plays into the endzone. Senior quarterback Conner Weigman punched it in for a 5-yard touchdown run on third down.

Houston 7, Georgia Southern 0

The Eagles started another promising drive, but went backwards with three straight penalties and had to punt.

Change of Possession

The Cougars started at the their own 33-yard-line and once again went right down the field and scored a touchdown. It was redshirt sophomore wide receiver Koby Young who reeled in a 22-yard touchdown pass from Weigman. It was an eight-play drive that took up more than four minutes.

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Maanav Gupta
MAANAV GUPTA

Maanav Gupta is a staff writer for Houston Cougars on SI. He graduated from the University of Houston in the summer of 2025 with his bachelor’s in journalism and a minor in Spanish. Gupta spent three years at the student newspaper, The Daily Cougar, and also covered the 2025 Final Four and National Championship as Houston beat writer for College Basketball Review. He also has his own YouTube channel, Maanav’s Sports Talk, where he has interviewed professional athletes and broadcasters like Jim Nantz, Jose Altuve, J.J. Watt, Rich Eisen, and Alperen Sengun. Gupta was also a contributor to the Houston athletic program as a student. You can find Gupta on X, Instagram and TikTok @MGSportsTalk.