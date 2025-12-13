How to Watch Illinois Women's Basketball vs. North Texas: TV, Tip-Off Time, More

Illinois (9-1, 1-0 Big Ten) will be back home at the State Farm Center on Sunday, riding a wave of momentum after a road win at Missouri. A matchup against North Texas marks the first of two lighter non-conference games, offering Shauna Green’s squad a chance to sharpen its execution and continue stacking wins – the Illini are up to seven in a row – before the schedule tightens again. After proving it can close out a high-major opponent away from home, Illinois can now enjoy the comfort of its home floor and an opportunity to handle business the way good teams are supposed to.

How to watch Illinois Fighting Illini vs. North Texas Mean Green

(Champaign: WDWS 93.9 FM or 1400 AM); ; Last week: Illinois stayed hot last week with two convincing wins, blowing out Indiana at the State Farm Center before carrying that momentum on the road with a solid victory at Missouri. The Illini’s balance, depth and defense were on full display in both performances. North Texas, meanwhile, has not been in action since December 6, when the Mean Green picked up a win over Texas Southern, and will be looking to find its rhythm again after the extended layoff.

Illinois stayed hot last week with two convincing wins, blowing out Indiana at the State Farm Center before carrying that momentum on the road with a solid victory at Missouri. The Illini’s balance, depth and defense were on full display in both performances. North Texas, meanwhile, has not been in action since December 6, when the Mean Green picked up a win over Texas Southern, and will be looking to find its rhythm again after the extended layoff. Series history: Illinois is 1-0 against North Texas, with the only matchup being a 49-37 Illini victory back in 2002.

What to know about North Texas

North Texas enters Sunday's game at 6-3 and has handled its mid-major opponents, but the results against high-major teams tell a different story. The Mean Green were soundly beaten by both Texas Tech and Oklahoma State, underscoring the jump in competition they will face in Champaign. Although North Texas was picked to finish sixth in the American Athletic Conference preseason poll and is a respectable, well-coached squad, Illinois holds clear advantages across the board. The Mean Green are led by senior forward Megan Nestor, but if the Illini play to their standard, this matchup has all the makings of another decisive, one-sided result.