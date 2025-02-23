Social Media Erupts as Duke Crushes Illinois in Madison Square Garden Blowout
Illinois set the wrong kind of team records on Saturday night in New York City
Saturday's game against Duke was, on paper, a great idea for Illinois.
It was a rare opportunity to play in Madison Square Garden against the biggest brand in college basketball. Who could pass that up?
Technically, the Illinois basketball team was in attendance for the big event, but figuratively it was not as Duke blew the doors off the Illini, 110-67.
The only thing up for debate following the debacle was which was worse in the loss: Illinois' defense or outside shooting?
As is the case whenever a big game takes place, social media was a firestorm during and after the contest. Below are some of the best Illinois-Duke tweets from the college basketball world on Saturday night.
Wrong kind of record for Illinois vs. Duke
Words can't accurately describe what Duke did to Illinois
Former Illini Sean Harrington questions showing
Tuesday vs. Iowa now a must-win for Illinois?
Brad Underwood getting called out
Getting hard to watch for Illinois fans
Illinois' shooting efforts truly woeful vs. Duke
Friends, that is what 2-for-26 beyond the arc looks like.
Everyone on Duke dominated against Illinois
Duke looked the part of a potential national champion
Lost cause for Illinois basketball this season?
Duke's home away from home
