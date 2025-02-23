Duke's Jon Scheyer Suggests Illinois Basketball Matchup Will Continue
Illinois (17-10) has unquestionably had Saturday's date with No. 3 Duke (23-3) at New York City's Madison Square Garden circled on the calendar since the 2024-25 schedule was finalized. And to hear Blue Devils coach Jon Scheyer tell it, his program has shared a similar sentiment.
Scheyer made it clear that Saturday's meeting in the Big Apple is expected to be more than a one-and-done.
"I told myself I wanted to wait until after we played the game to make that decision but I'm not making that decision based off of winning or losing a game," Scheyer said in a recent remote video call with the media.
"I just think it makes a ton of sense. To be honest, we're already working on a location, where it's going to be a high-level game, and to get that in February – where it's not just home or away."
Scheyer has made a priority of introducing to his club the flavor of late-season, non-conference, neutral-site competition against a top opponent. You can probably guess where his head is at.
"Even the balls that we're playing with, it's going to be the balls you play with in the NCAA Tournament," Scheyer said. "Like, those are the kinds of things that may seem small, but I think it's great for our team to get just a small taste of outside of the bubble that we're in."
If it all sounds like a scenario you can imagine Illinois coach Brad Underwood cooking up, you're on to something. It's likely what makes the teams such a good – and seemingly lasting – fit.
The details are still being hashed out, Scheyer said, but both sides are apparently on board for a return engagement.
"Those things have to be right," Scheyer said, "but that's what we're working on – to make that happen for next year."