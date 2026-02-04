3 Remaining Games That Will Define Illinois Basketball's Season

With Illinois’ road win at Nebraska in the books, the Illini are now 10-1 in Big Ten play with just nine games remaining on their regular-season slate. A tangle at home with in-state foe Northwestern awaits Illinois on Wednesday (8 p.m. CT, BTN), before they dive into an eagerly anticipated matchup at Michigan State on Saturday.

Here are the top three games remaining on the docket for the Illini, ranked in order of conference-standings importance, while also taking into account any intriguing storylines that push these matchups from big-time-game territory to cancel-weekend-plans territory.

Three crucial games remaining on Illinois' slate

Jan 20, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts toward officials after not getting a foul call in the first half against the Purdue Boilermakers at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

No. 3: UCLA (Feb. 21)

Los Angeles

Given the lack of on-court history between the Illini and Bruins (the programs have met just 11 times), not to mention UCLA’s early-season struggles, this matchup has quickly become the most overlooked game remaining on Illinois’ schedule.

But despite those early-season woes, Mick Cronin’s club has quietly run up a 7-4 record in Big Ten play and has dropped just one game on its home floor this year (including already taking down Purdue in L.A.). The Bruins have talent and experience (put guard Donovan Dent and forward Tyler Bilodeau at the top of that list) and are capable of putting together exceptional defensive performances.

No. 2: Michigan State (Feb. 7)

East Lansing, Michigan

Jan 30, 2026; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo during the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | Dale Young-Imagn Images

In hoops, the Illini don’t exactly have one Big Ten rival to single out. Northwestern? It takes two to tango. Purdue or Indiana? They already have each other. Perhaps Iowa? Well, recently – at least in the Brad Underwood era – it’s Michigan State.

The Illini and Spartans do not like each other. They’re both gritty, proud and extremely physical programs. This matchup is always must-see TV – especially when both teams are ranked inside college basketball's top 10, which just so happens to be the case for this Saturday-night outing.

No. 1: Michigan (Feb. 27)

Champaign, Illinois

Michigan head coach Dusty May watches a play against Michigan State during the second half at Breslin Center in East Lansing on Friday, Jan. 30, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The top two teams in the Big Ten and the return of Morez Johnson Jr. – and it’s Michigan. What else would top the list? The Illini have won nine straight against the Wolverines – the most recent occasion being a 20-point beating in Ann Arbor last year – and will seek to extend that streak to double digits in late February when the Wolverines roll into town.

Practically mirror images of one another – mostly position-less, with tremendous size across the board, superb on the glass, exceptional three-point shooting – Illinois and Michigan are about as well matched as two squads can be.

The basketball itself will be thoroughly entertaining, but the narratives tucked within the game – notably the return of Johnson, who transferred out of Illinois in the offseason, as well as the battle for the conference lead – will have State Farm Center brimming with a frenzy of emotions and rocking like never before.