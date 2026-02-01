Illinois' Brad Underwood Shares Update on Kylan Boswell's Recovery

Kylan Boswell , a consistent, even-keeled, veteran presence, is the heartbeat of this Illinois squad. Boswell’s two-way abilities (scoring, passing, versatile defense, etc.) are widely known, but it’s the leadership and behind-the-scenes impact the senior guard provides that are most indispensable to the Illini.

Illinois short on depth in absence of Kylan Boswell

Jan 11, 2026; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Andrej Stojakovic (2) and center Zvonimir Ivisic (44) and guard Keaton Wagler (23) and guard Kylan Boswell (4) and forward David Mirkovic (0) look on during the second half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

And although Illinois has already rattled off three wins (including a statement road victory at Purdue) in the absence of Boswell, his return to the floor is still eagerly anticipated and, in reality, much needed. The Illini have survived – behind Herculean performances from freshman guard Keaton Wagler – but not exactly thrived.

Going just seven deep against Washington and essentially the same in West Lafayette (Mihailo Petrovic and Brandon Lee played a combined two minutes against the Boilermakers), the Illini have utilized only Ben Humrichous ( who has been flourishing ) and Zvonimir Ivisic off the bench with Boswell out of the lineup.

Illinois needs Boswell back in action. But heading into a Sunday afternoon matchup at Nebraska, the Illini will still be without their second-leading scorer and secondary playmaker.

The good news for Illinois is that it still appears poised to get Boswell back in the near future. Initial reports from Illini coach Brad Underwood estimated a mid-February return date , and based on Underwood’s latest update, all seems to remain on track.

Illinois' Brad Underwood updates health status of Kylan Boswell

Jan 17, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Brad Underwood before the first half against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

“He’s progressing nicely,” Underwood said. “The surgery went great. Now it’s about making sure that the swelling’s out. He’s been pain-free. And then it’s just kind of retraining the hand and the thumb to stay active – and without hurting it. So conditioning is one of the biggest challenges that Kylan has right now. Not getting extremely out of shape. He’s not in game shape, obviously, but a lot of running and then a lot of stuff with his off hand just to keep the ball and keep the feel in his hand.”

In the meantime, the Illini have little choice but to continue riding the hot hand of Wagler (averaging 34.0 points and 6.0 assists over the past two games) as the long-awaited rematch with Nebraska has arrived. And there is no let-up soon: With next week comes a home battle against Northwestern and a tangle in East Lansing with Michigan State, the latter of which could determine determine the Big Ten leader.