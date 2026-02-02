Illinois Basketball Grades: Evaluating the Illini Against Nebraska

You might imagine a game that turned up Illinois' win streak to 11, gave the Illini their second road victory over a top-five opponent in a week's time and exacted revenge for their only Big Ten loss of the season would feature no small number of excellent individual performances. And in the case of Illinois' 78-69 triumph over Nebraska on Sunday, you would be spot on.

The Illini's current status as one of college basketball's scorchers has come through improved communication, chemistry and connectivity – but that doesn't discount the hard work and nifty results of the team's individual players. It merits special attention given how flat these guys were when they previously faced the Cornhuskers (which, not coincidentally, marks Illinois' last loss).

As always, our player grades below are single-game, subjective evaluations of individual on-court production. Good and bad games come and go, so don't get too hung up on what may be interpreted as a too-harsh grade here or there:

Keaton Wagler : A

Wagler bounced back from a clunky first half to put on a 20-minute clinic after the break, scoring 23 of his game-high 28 points in the second half. He pressed early but began to solve for Nebraska's hard help in the paint as the game wore on. As has become the rule, Wagler's shooting (4-for-9 on threes, 10-for-12 on free throws), finishing around the rim and playmaking (five assists) were difference-makers for the Illini.

Keaton Wagler adds two 🔥 @IlliniMBB



📺: FS1 pic.twitter.com/XIaoGAD3Hx — Big Ten Men's Basketball (@B1GMBBall) February 1, 2026

Ivisic, whose role has changed more than that of any Illini returner from 2024-25, seems to finally be finding his groove. Despite spending most of his time on the perimeter (2-for-4 from three against the Huskers), he is rebounding again (eight boards) and is finding other ways to keep himself involved. Of his three assists Sunday, this one keeps getting better with every viewing:

The ball movement from @IlliniMBB >>



📺: FS1 pic.twitter.com/ASiOmFgKLq — Big Ten Men's Basketball (@B1GMBBall) February 1, 2026

He played only 19 minutes, but Ivisic packed a ton into them: seven points (on 3-for-3 shooting), seven rebounds and two blocks. His plus-9 plus-minus score tied that of Wagler for No. 2 on the team, despite his playing half as many minutes as his freshman teammate. His rim protection continues to be a vital piece of Illinois' improved defense.

This grade may fall a little short – Davis again played his role almost to perfection – but we dinged him for missing a couple of free throws and the opportunity cost (based on his defensive limitations). Still, Davis had 13 points, hit 3 of 6 three-point attempts and – look at that! – even had a block in his 30 minutes. Very little to quibble about there.

A Jake Davis staple 👌



1H 4:02 | Illinois 28, Nebraska 22 pic.twitter.com/xvCDouxnyQ — Illinois Men's Basketball (@IlliniMBB) February 1, 2026

David Mirkovic : B

Mirkovic has been pretty steady in terms of production in recent weeks, and his 10 points (and especially his eight rebounds) made a definitive impact Sunday. But he had a rough afternoon from the perimeter (0-for-3 on threes) and is good for about three plays a game when he seems to lose control of the ball or his body.

Ben Humrichous : C

Humrichous' shooting has been a source of frustration, and it hit a new low against the Huskers (0-for-6 shooting – all of them threes), but his defense was superb – and not just those two blocks. He is positioning himself effectively, moving well, contesting hard and has become a consistent pest – in the very best way.

Rough day for Stojakovic. Eight points on 2-for-7 shooting, and his confidence launching from behind the arc has almost visibly bottomed out. His defense was a plus in stretches but needs to be steadier. One high note: four assists.