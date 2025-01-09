3 Big Takeaways From Illinois' Basketball's Win Over Penn State
Maybe this was Brad Underwood's intention for his Illinois basketball program all along, stress-testing his talented but green group of newcomers with just enough pressure at strategic points throughout the season as to force them to bend – but not break – and ultimately strengthen their resolve.
But there aren't enough evil geniuses to fill the State Farm Center floor who could have concocted the scenario faced by the Illini on Wednesday. Maybe there is only so much to be learned from a single game, but a home matchup with Penn State was undoubtedly the most revealing of Illinois' young season. Below, we outline the three biggest takeaways from the Illini's 91-52 win over the Nittany Lions.
1. Sometimes it's the size of the dawg in the fight
The Illini are young, bright and led in part by European players who are often mislabeled in basketball circles as soft. It's a perfect storm for opponents to underestimate Illinois or misperceive its skill as finesse. But on the floor, these Illini are as warm and fuzzy as a Pizza Hut parking lot brawl.
Down 11-5 to start Wednesday's game against a Penn State squad that entered having taken four in a row off them, the No. 13 Illini appeared wholly discombobulated while their top player (Kasparas Jakucionis) sat injured on the sideline. Rather than fold, they bit down, refused to panic, leaned into their strengths and never looked back.
Kylan Boswell bodied the Nittany Lions' star, Ace Baldwin Jr., who sat out the second half. Tomislav Ivisic shut down the paint for business on PSU. Morez Johnson Jr. was a supernova of terrifying, muscular energy. A Boswell layup to end the first half completed a 40-10 Illini run and had all but crushed the visitors' spirit. Illinois dominated the boards 57-32 and held the Nittany Lions to 30.8 percent field-goal shooting. Watch your back, Big Ten.
2. Ben Humrichous needs to stay plugged in
The most frequent target of whatever nominal frustration Illini fans have suffered this season, Humrichous finally came unglued Wednesday – but in a good way. Still, his 21 points (19 in the first half) and nine rebounds against Penn State, although critical and tone-setting, were just the byproduct of a greater development.
With Jakucionis out, Humrichous didn't just respond to a need. He was more involved, handling the ball and working inside more frequently – by far – than in any previous game with Illinois. Some players can produce as spot-up specialists. Some need to move, touch leather, bump shoulders and get in touch with the game's rhythms to unlock the cheat code to their best selves. The Penn State game taught us which type Humrichous is.
Now it's on Illinois to keep Humrichous in that zone. Jakucionis may be best in screen-and-roll and shooting off the dribble, which can limit the touches and involvement of others. But after his return, if the Illini treat Humrichous as a fifth wheel to be used only as needed, they will do so at their own risk.
3. It's OK to fix what is broke
Underwood has landed on a formula that has Illinois positioned at 11-3 (4-1 Big Ten) and climbing any and all college basketball rankings. It was lethal against Oregon, Penn State and others. Against unranked Washington, it almost killed the Illini. Does Underwood want to tinker now or risk "almost" in the win-or-die environment of March?
The design makes a certain amount of sense: bomb without conscience or get a shot at the rim – but make it quick. Talent wins the day, and additional possessions give the Illini's talent more bites at the apple to overwhelm opponents. But there's also this: Set aside Humrichous' 5-for-9 shooting from three on Wednesday, and Illinois went a combined 1-for-12 from long range. The Illini were in a funk beyond the arc for most of December. Will Riley, in particular, needs a lifeline. Many of their three-point attempts are solid, clean looks – yet often they are rushed. And unnecessarily so.
Here's a thought: slow it down. Not to a crawl. Not even a jog. Let's call it third gear. A wide-open jumper off the secondary break is just dandy. An occasional contested stepback from Jakucionis? Sure. But we've seen the results when Illinois ball fakes, whips the extra pass, forces defenses into rotation mistakes: one of an astounding collection of three-point shooters is left on an island to take a breath and pull the trigger. It isn't about micromanaging, but simply managing. No reason the Illini can't emphasize both speed and selectivity.