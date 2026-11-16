The Illinois (3-0) women's basketball has made easy work of a light nonconference schedule so far this year, and that continued on Sunday afternoon after the Illini beat Southeast Missouri State, 105-49.

Illini start fast again

It wasn't quite as good as the Illini's first quarter and first half start against Southern last week, but Illinois did start fast against Southeast Missouri State. The Illini outscored the Redhawks, 21-9, in the first quarter, and 48-17 in the first half.



And that's huge, especially after Illinois struggled in the first quarter and the first half in its season opener against Detroit-Mercy.



Obviously, how a team finishes is more important than how a team starts, but for now, Illinois' fast starts are simply making it too difficult for opposing teams to overcome.

Bench production

With Illinois bringing back its starting five from last season, everyone knew if someone other than the starting five was going to contribute, it was going to have to be in a reserve role. And one major benefit of getting up early during nonconference play is that head coach Shauna Green gets a chance to play her bench players a ton.



Iowa transfer Aaliyah Guyton continues to establish herself as the Illini's top bench player after finishing with 14 points, three rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 21 minutes of action.

let it flyyy pic.twitter.com/8E4Zjjf8Ih — Illinois Women's Basketball (@IlliniWBB) November 15, 2026

Guyton led Illinois with 12 points off the bench in the Illini's last game, and she could be the x-factor on this team.



At some point during the season, one of Illinois' starters is either going to get hurt or get into foul trouble, which is why it's so important to have someone you can count on to play well off the bench.



And that's exactly what Guyton brings to the table.

Illinois simply couldn't miss

Of all the team stats, Illinois shooting 60% from the field is what stood out most. It's almost impossible for a team to shoot 60% from the field and lose.



Illinois got a ton of easy buckets in this one and was a major reason why the Illini shot the ball so well.



The Illini might not do that again this season, which is why fans should appreciate how efficient Illinois was offensively.

Next up

Illinois plays its first road game of the season against Ball State on Wednesday. Tipoff from Worthen Arena in Muncie, Ind., is at 5:30 p.m. (CT) and available to watch/stream via ESPN+ and available to listen to on the Varsity Network, SiriusXM and on WDWS-1400 AM.