Where CBB Experts Rank Illinois Basketball After Texas Tech Loss: Spot On or Way Off?

Illinois basketball (2-1), which is ranked No. 3 in the most recently released AP poll, fell on Tuesday to No. 16 Texas Tech . The Illini were completely lost for a full half in Lubbock, Texas, but then flipped a switch in the second half and looked every bit the national title contender they have been billed throughout the preseason.

With a few more made free throws or another rebound or two, Illinois could have left Texas Tech with perhaps the best – or at least wildest – win of this young college basketball season. But the Illini missed those freebies and failed to pull down those rebounds . So where do they belong in the national discussion? Here’s what the experts think:

Where CBB pundits rank Illinois basketball after Texas Tech loss

The Field of 68 (as of Nov. 11): 13

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Where is YOUR team ranked? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/sT3KXNohfh — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) November 11, 2026

We'd say The Field of 68 is off the mark here. Texas Tech (now ranked No. 12) didn't get a massive boost from the win over Illinois, but The Field of 68 obviously felt obligated to slot the Red Raiders above the Illini, hence the No. 13 ranking.

Gary Parrish (as of Nov. 13): 14

Gary Parrish also has Illinois too low . He dropped Duke, which lost in Chicago to Michigan State, to No. 5. But he sends the Illini, who lost in one of the toughest road environments in college basketball, all the way down to No. 14? In his defense, it’s likely also because he elevated Texas Tech to just No. 13.

The Athletic (as of Nov. 12): 11

The Athletic's ranking is fair enough. Duke and Illinois are its top-ranked teams with a loss (at No. 10 and No. 11, respectively). Texas Tech leapt both. UCLA, which owns a win over Arizona, crept ahead of each as well.

Jon Rothstein (as of Nov. 11): 8

Jon Rothstein , meanwhile, is very high on the Red Raiders, slotting them at No. 4 in the country, which is perhaps why he kept the Illini in his top 10 at No. 8. He had Duke (No. 7), Virginia (No. 6) and UCLA (No. 5) ahead of Illinois, along with the usual suspects at the very top.

Where should Illinois basketball be ranked two weeks into 2026-27?

Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Brad Underwood gets after his team Saturday, April 4, 2026, during a Final Four game against the UConn Huskies at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Let’s be real: The Illini may now have a loss, but that doesn’t mean they should linger behind every semi-decent team in the rankings that remains undefeated (aside from Texas Tech, obviously).

Florida, UConn and Michigan State are givens. Texas Tech? Of course. UCLA has too big of a win to overlook. We’ll give Duke the nod, as well. Virginia looks pretty darned good. (Maryland on Friday will be a sneaky test). Kansas has been a juggernaut. Illinois belongs ahead of every other squad, though – at least for now.

Illinois on SI college basketball top 10

Michigan State’s head coach Tom Izzo, left, and UConn’s head coach Dan Hurley shake hands after the exhibition game on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

No. 1: Florida

No. 2: UConn

No. 3: Michigan State

No. 4: Kansas

No. 5: Virginia

No. 6: UCLA

No. 7: Duke

No. 8: Texas Tech

No. 9: Illinois

No. 10: Houston