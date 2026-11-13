How to Watch Illinois Basketball vs. Sam Houston

Illinois basketball (2-1) is coming off its first loss of the 2026-27 campaign after an unsuccessful trip to Texas Tech . The Illini, who found themselves down as much as 22 points, battled back within a point, but they were never able to regain the lead in Lubbock, Texas, and ultimately fell 84-78.

They'll be trying to get back on track against Sam Houston (2-1), a mid-major squad picked to finish fourth in the Conference USA preseason poll. The Bearkats have already seen Alabama (lost 96-74), along with Howard Payne and Pepperdine, the latter two of which ended in Sam Houston wins.

For some context for Illini fans, Sam Houston ranks No. 157 in KenPom, just 17 spots below Game 2 opponent Penn. So expect this game to have a relatively competitive feel to it – at least for a half.

Previewing Illinois basketball vs. Sam Houston

Nov 10, 2026; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Ethan Brown (34) handles the ball against Texas Tech Red Raiders forward Darrion Williams (5) in the second half at United Supermarkets Arena. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The bad news for Illinois: The Bearkats have three productive guards. Two of them – Jacobe Coleman and Aidan McDowell – average at least 16.0 points, while the other, Justin Begg, puts up 10.3 points and 4.7 assists.

And as has been established through a few exhibition games and one high-major outing, the Illini struggle immensely with high-level guards.

Another area to monitor: the boards. Sam Houston actually outrebounded Alabama 45-42 in the season opener. And the Bearkats snagged 15 offensive rebounds. Don’t be surprised if they crack double digits in that department at Illinois.

How to watch Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Sam Houston Bearkats

Next up mentality.



📅 Nov. 13

🆚 Sam Houston

⏰ 6 pm CT

📍State Farm Center

📺 B1G+ pic.twitter.com/jfkoQrBxDZ — Illinois Men's Basketball (@IlliniMBB) November 12, 2026

What's the event?

Illinois will play Sam Houston in a non-conference matchup.

Where and when are Illinois and Sam Houston playing?

The State Farm Center in Champaign at 6 p.m. CT.

How to watch Illinois vs. Sam Houston

Illinois vs. Sam Houston will be broadcast on Big Ten Plus (B1G+).

How to listen to Illinois vs. Sam Houston

Local audio of the game can be heard on radio affiliates of the Busey Bank Illini Sports Network (Champaign: WDWS 93.9 FM or 1400 AM; Chicago: WLS 890 AM) and streamed at Fighting Illini Productions and the Varsity Network App .

What happened when Illinois last played Sam Houston?

Nov 10, 2026; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Quentin Colman (11) dribbles the ball in the second half against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at United Supermarkets Arena. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Friday night in Champaign marks the first-ever meeting between these two programs. Sam Houston’s most recent meeting with a Big Ten team came back in December 2024. The Bearkats fell 97-71 at Indiana.

Illinois’ previous outing against a CUSA member took place in December 2019, when the Illini beat Old Dominion (now in the Sun Belt Conference) by a score of 69-55.