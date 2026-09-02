5-Star Bentley Lusakueno to Visit Illinois: Ranking Illini's Top September Visitors
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On Wednesday, it was reported that 2028 five-star forward Bentley Lusakueno, whom Illinois offered only a few weeks ago, has scheduled a visit to Champaign. Per Sam Kayser, Lusakueno will visit the Illini on the weekend of Sep. 19.
We get it if such announcements are starting to lose their punch: So the Illini scheduled another visit with a five-star recruit? What's new? Just keep in mind that even over the past few years, as the program has enjoyed some of the most successful seasons in its history, Illinois hosting a five-star recruit has been somethinng like a once-in-a-blue-moon event.
Suddenly it’s a three-times-in-a-full-moon event – at least for the month of September – as top-15 2027 prospects NaVorro Bowman Jr. and Moussa Kamissoko are also set to visit this month.
For now, Lusakueno is the only member among the trio of targets who isn’t in the class of 2027. But players almost exclusively take official visits during their final year of high school, seemingly making Lusakueno a prime reclassification candidate.
(So although there is no word yet on Lusakueno’s plans, for this exercise, we’ll operate under the assumption that Illinois is looking at Lusakueno as a member of the 2027 class.)
Ranking Illinois basketball’s September visitors by priority
No. 3: Moussa Kamissoko
It should go without saying, but of course the Illini would love to land Kamissoko. He’s a decent shooter, has an excellent physical profile, is a confident downhill slasher and has a motor that's always running. He’s a five-star prospect for a reason.
Still, even if Illinois loses the vast majority of its roster to the NBA (or transfer portal) following the 2026-27 season, it’s likely going to turn to the transfer portal for a proven wing.
In recent years, the Illini have rarely utilized freshman wings (save for Will Riley). And although Kamissoko isn’t exactly ball-dominant, he does need the rock in his hands to be at his best. Illinois may be better off turning to a high-major portal find for that role – or snagging a different high school recruit who can impact the game in a more connective manner.
Again, Kamissoko is really good, but he would likely find himself in a less-than-desirable role as an Illini freshman (though that hinges heavily on tough-to-predict roster turnover).
No. 2: Bentley Lusakueno
As for Lusakueno, he is, above all else, a pure sniper from distance. He has coveted positional size and exceptional length. Lusakueno could come in and be a Day 1 contributor as a floor spacer on offense and secondary rim protector on defense (he averaged 2.9 blocks in eight games at the Nike EYBL Peach Jam).
He would definitely need to add bulk – and in a hurry – but the Illini have one of the best in the business to help in that area in strength and conditioning coach Adam Fletcher.
No. 1: NaVorro Bowman Jr.
Interestingly, the Illini tend to put the most trust in freshman guards: Kasparas Jakucionis, Keaton Wagler, and in 2026-27 it’ll be Quentin Coleman (though he'll have a trusty running mate in Providence transfer Stefan Vaaks).
Entering the season, the expectation is that Coleman will be off to the NBA come next summer. That means Illinois will have another hole in the backcourt – one that could be seamlessly filled by Bowman.
He’s an elite space creator with an advanced shotmaking profile. Bowman can shoot from deep – off the bounce or the catch – and get all the way to the rack. He isn’t gigantic, but Bowman has adequate size at 6-foot-3.
And not for nothing, but Bowman has Underwood’s beloved “dog” mentality, which often reveals itself most on the defensive side of the floor, where Bowman plays with tremendous pride.
An elite scorer, solid secondary playmaker and feisty defender, Bowman has all of the qualities the Illini seem to seek out of lead guards they expect to play key roles as freshmen. Among players in the 2027 class, Bowman should be Illinois’ primary target. (If 2028 prospect Brady Pettigrew leaps into the 2027 class, though, we may be forced to reevaluate.)
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Primarily covers Illinois football and basketball, and Kansas basketball, with an emphasis on analysis, features and recruiting. Langendorf, a third-generation University of Illinois alum, has been watching Illini basketball and football for as long as he can remember. An advertising student and journalism devotee, he has been writing for On SI since October 2024. He can be followed and reached on X @jglangendorf.Follow jglangendorf