Brad Underwood Provides Insight Into Key Illinois Returners' 2026-27 Outlook

Last Thursday, in an interview with CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein, Illinois coach Brad Underwood was asked a straightforward question: Which returner is going to make the biggest jump in 2026-27?

In typical diplomatic fashion, Underwood avoided singling out a player and instead offered his take on every key Illini returner – including a perhaps-overlooked player who may be poised to sneak his way into the rotation.

Brad Underwood on David Mirkovic’s 2026-27 outlook

Feb 4, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Brad Underwood talks to forward David Mirkovic (0) during the first half against the Northwestern Wildcats at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I think we’ll see a big jump in [David] Mirkovic," Underwood told Rothstein. "Thirteen [points] and eight [rebounds], shot 38 percent from three as a freshman. And it probably doesn’t get talked about [enough] what a great freshman year he had, because of Keaton [Wagler]. But I love what he’s going to do.”

Well, this one hardly came out of left field. Everyone in the country – media, fans and fellow coaches alike – is buying stock in Mirkovic entering 2026-27. The encouraging takeaway from Underwood’s statement: There was absolutely no mention of Mirkovic’s foot injury.

Underwood gets straight to the point about Ivisic twins

Feb 1, 2026; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini center Tomislav Ivisic (13) and center Zvonimir Ivisic (44) celebrate after a shot in the first half against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I think both the twins will see marked improvement,” Underwood said.

What does improvement look like for each Ivisic twin? For Tomislav, it’s consistency from an effort and mental standpoint on defense and the glass, along with an uptick in his three-point efficiency and all-around aggression on offense.

Meanwhile, Zvonimir just needs to hit shots . He is a shot-swatting maniac on defense and tends to be all over the boards. Offensively, he’s a great rim runner and lob threat but can – and needs to – shoot better than the 28.0 percent clip he posted from beyond the arc in 2025-26.

Underwood on Andrej Stojakovic: 'He'll make a huge jump’

Dec 6, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Andrej Stojakovic (2) celebrates the win with head coach Brad Underwood against the Tennessee Volunteers during the second half at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Andrej Stojakovic will make a huge jump," Underwood said. "I think his confidence of being here, it’s not new anymore. He’s a veteran. The experience of winning. I think as a two-way player ... has a chance to be an outstanding defender. He’ll be a much-improved rebounder, just because I screamed at him all year about it. He’s got a year of that under his belt.”

Again, not a scorching-hot take from Underwood here. Stojakovic showed flashes on defense last year. And if he can bring the same level of intensity on a game-to-game basis, he can be one of the premier perimeter defenders in the Big Ten.

He is certainly capable of elevating his play on the boards (last season's 4.5 rebounds per game could have been better). But the question remains: Can he hit 3s (just 24.4 percent from long range in 2025-26)?

Underwood details Jake Davis’ and Jason Jakstys’ upcoming campaign

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini forward Jake Davis (15) shoots against the Connecticut Huskies in the second half during a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“And then Jake Davis, who was a starter but one of the best role players … and his ability to be that again shouldn’t go understated," Underwood said. "And I think he’s a better player, in better shape.”

In all honesty, there isn’t much Davis could have done better last year. He played his role to a T. If Davis can just match last year’s output and efficiency, the Illini would be ecstatic.

“So I like all of our veterans a lot," Underwood said. "And then we’ve got a young man in Jason Jakstys, who had a blood clot – and [he] was going to play a lot last year for us. He’s back healthy. He’s an elite defender, rebounder, shot blocker.”

This one is a bit surprising. If Jakstys would have truly played minutes last season – somewhat hard to believe, to be honest – then with Ben Humrichous out of the mix, he should be cracking the rotation in 2026-27? Will he, though?

Jakstys may play spot minutes and he should be Illinois’ primary depth piece if push comes to shove in the frontcourt (although freshman forward Landon Davis has turned heads ). But it doesn’t seem likely he’ll play significant minutes in Big Ten play.