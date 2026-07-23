Illinois Sets Visit With Five-Star 2027 Guard NaVorro Bowman Jr.

Brad Underwood and his staff continue to stay busy on the recruiting trail. Over the past few days, Illinois has extended an offer to the No. 1 prospect in the class of 2028 – wing AJ Williams – and is reportedly in the process of cementing a date for a visit from 2027 four-star Isaiah Santos , per Dushawn London of 247Sports. And now, also according to London, the Illini are set to host five-star guard NaVorro Bowman Jr. for an official visit (as will UConn, Texas and Arizona).

Visit News: NaVorro Bowman Jr., the No. 10 overall prospect in the class of 2027, has locked in official visits to UConn, Illinois, Texas and Arizona, source tells @247Sports https://t.co/P1tW43sIm3 pic.twitter.com/pRSOAjWV7A — Dushawn London (@DushawnLondon1) July 22, 2026

Who is 2027 prospect NaVorro Bowman Jr.?

A 6-foot-3 lead guard from California, Bowman attends Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks. For his AAU hoops, Bowman plays for Team Why Not, a program that competes on the Nike EYBL Circuit. He is rated as the No. 12 player in the class of 2027, per 247Sports’ composite rankings. Bowman is the son of former NFL standout and four-time All-Pro linebacker NaVorro Bowman.

NaVorro Bowman Jr. scouting report

A modern-day point guard, Bowman hunts his own shot – and for good reason. He has a clean jumper, which he can connect on from deep or in the midrange. From beyond the arc, he is a comfortable and confident shooter in any scenario – side-step, stepback, pull-up, etc. In 20 EYBL games, Bowman shot 33.1 percent from deep – a healthy clip considering his shot diet – and hit 2.1 per game.

Bowman can also get to his midrange game at will – be it a simple one-dribble pull-up or a fadeaway jumper from 15 feet. Going downhill, Bowman uses his combination of solid burst and a tight handle to get into the paint. Then, on the interior, he displays a unique blend of physicality, patience and creativity to get off his shot. And it certainly helps that he can finish with either hand.

5⭐ NaVorro Bowman Jr. went CRAZY with Team Why Not at Peach Jam 🚨🤬



🔥 33 PTS (7-11 3PT)

🔥 5 AST

🔥 4 REB@varrojrr @NBowman53 @NikeEYB pic.twitter.com/0yy0McVPDh — SLAM HS Hoops (@SLAM_HS) July 16, 2026

In transition, though, Bowman can really go – which is where his straight-line speed, vertical explosion and body control shine. He can either push the tempo himself or be a running mate alongside another guard.

As a facilitator, Bowman is willing and able, but his playmaking isn’t especially dynamic. He’s a steady presence at lead guard and a trustworthy initiator, but he provides the most value as a scorer. (His 3.6/2.3 assist-to-turnover ratio in EYBL play reflects that.)

Defensively, he’s a feisty on-ball presence with solid size and what appears to be a plus wingspan. Bowman’s frame – he weighs 180 pounds – lacks slabs of muscle, but he plays with physicality and is wiry strong, both traits that pay dividends on that end.

How would Bowman fit at Illinois?

The trend has been set: elite guards come to Illinois, develop and win, then find themselves in the thick of the NBA Draft discussion. Bowman would, potentially (very dependent on the NBA futures of current Illini), be the go-to perimeter option as a freshman if he wound up in Champaign.

His scoring ability would translate fairly seamlessly to the college level, and his game should fit Illinois’ free-flowing scheme well. The key question: How effective would Bowman be in heavy ball-screen action?

If the answer is "very," then he would be the next star guard to wind up in the NBA after a pit stop in Champaign. And even if he were to only play in an off-ball or sixth-man role initially, Bowman would be a spark-plug scoring option with the ability to blossom into even more in the future.