Former Illini Commit AJ Storr Hits Transfer Portal – Could a 'Reunion' Be Next?

Storr committed to Illinois during his junior year of high school but never suited up for the Illini. Could that be about to change?

Feb 3, 2025; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard AJ Storr (2) reacts during the second half against the Iowa State Cyclones at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
It has been nearly four years to the day since AJ Storr committed to coach Brad Underwood and Illinois. 

Back on April 7, 2021, the Illini landed Storr – the Class of 2022’s 145th-ranked prospect, according to 247 Sports. But just over a month later, Storr decommitted, and later pledged his talents to St. John’s, where he went on to play as a freshman.

After a season with the Red Storm, Storr, a native of Rockford, Illinois, packed his bags and returned to the Midwest, landing at Wisconsin. With the Badgers, Storr averaged 16.8 points en route to second-team All-Big Ten Honors in his sophomore year.

He entered the portal again this past offseason, making a pit stop at Kansas and joining the Jayhawks for what would be a disheartening season. KU began 2024-25 atop the college basketball world (No. 1 in the AP preseason poll) but went just 11-9 in Big 12 play and bowed out in a first-round loss in the NCAA Tournament.

To make matters worse for Storr, he saw surprisingly little court time, playing a career-low 15.7 minutes per game and averaging just 6.1 points as a junior.

On Thursday, Storr entered the portal for the third time in his career, making him poised to become the rare four-programs-in-four-seasons college player.

Considering that Underwood and the Illini have lost four players to the transfer portal, including two perimeter players in wing Tre White and guard Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn, Storr could very well re-emerge as a target for Illinois.

Toss in the all-but-foregone conclusion of Kasparas Jakucionis heading to the NBA, as well as the very real possibility of wing Will Riley following him, and the Illini’s need for a perimeter scoring threat the likes of Storr becomes all the greater.

Having played a high school season at Kankakee High School, just 75 miles north of Illinois’ campus, a return to Champaign could be a homecoming of sorts for Storr – and an opportunity to suit up for the team he originally committed to as a high school junior.

