Social Media Erupts Over Former Illini Morez Johnson Jr. Heading to Michigan
After shocking Illinois fans by entering the transfer portal on Friday afternoon, freshman forward Morez Johnson Jr. outdid himself on Tuesday when he announced his final destination.
By deciding on Michigan as his landing spot, Johnson has unofficially become public enemy No. 1 of Illini Nation.
Meanwhile, Wolverines fans were (understandably) over the moon about landing one of the portal’s top available players, adding a potential star with three years of eligibility remaining and draining a chief Big Ten rival of a fantastic in-state talent.
Averaging 7.0 points and 6.7 rebounds in just 17.6 minutes per game, Johnson was one of the best board men in the country and a top-tier defensive presence in the paint (1.1 blocks per game).
In the wake of Johnson's decision and the loss of a player who committed to the program nearly three years prior to his enrollment, many Illini fans felt betrayed. His choice of continuing his career in Ann Arbor only added extra sting to the news.
Illinois' nine-game winning streak over Michigan undoubtedly feels a little less satisfying after – and is very much threatened by – Johnson's transfer.
As you might have guessed, social media had a little something to say about the development. Below are some of the choicest cuts from X on Johnson's Illinois-to-MIchigan move.