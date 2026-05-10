Andy Katz Projects Illinois as Top Seed in 2027 NCAAs – Is That the Expectation?

Illinois hasn’t been to the Final Four in all of … one month . Naturally, though, the Illini are seeking to make the final weekend of college hoops a common occurrence for the program rather than an anomaly (2026 was Illinois' first Final Four appearance since 2005).

The first step in that process: a generous path in the Big Dance. And, according to the NCAA’s Andy Katz, the Illini may get just that in the 2027 NCAA Tournament.

🚨 FIRST 76-TEAM BRACKET PREDICTION 🚨@TheAndyKatz makes his first bracket prediction for the 2027 tournament, complete with matchup projections for the new Opening Round 🔮 pic.twitter.com/hNeK8q7QDe — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) May 8, 2026

In his initial bracket prediction – which, as it's always worth noting at this point in the offseason, is very early – Katz listed Illinois as a No. 1 seed in the West Region. He has the Illini facing the winner of Tennessee State vs. North Dakota in the Round of 64.

Is the expectation a No. 1 seed in the 2027 NCAA Tournament for Illinois?

Mar 26, 2026; Houston, TX, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini forward Jake Davis (15) reactsin the second half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the South Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Illinois’ roster may not even be entirely set, but regardless of how the final pieces fall into place, the expectations heading into the 2026-27 campaign are sky high.

Illini coach Brad Underwood will return no fewer than four ( and very likely five ) of his eight rotational pieces from last year’s Final Four squad, adds a consensus top-20 player in the transfer portal (former Providence combo guard Stefan Vaaks ) and brings in one of the strongest high school recruiting classes in the country.

The pieces are exceptional – and the projected fit is even better. Once again, the offense should be an unstoppable force (although it’ll manifest itself in a slightly different form without Keaton Wagler running the show).

Defensively, though, the Illini may be in position to take a massive stride. Last year saw Underwood’s crew show glimpses of lockdown defense, but it was never fully put together – until the tournament.

If Illinois can bring consistent intensity and attention to detail on that end, the product will inevitably be better than the sum of its parts. And, mind you, the parts – which feature a dangerous blend of positional size and high IQ – are already impressive.

But at the end of the day, we always must circle back to it: It’s really early. We’re still more than a full month out from the official beginning of summer. The season doesn’t tip off for nearly six months.

Nevertheless, with the information at hand, it’s safe to say Illinois should enter the 2026-27 season in a dream scenario, with both the highest floor and ceiling that any Illini team has had in quite some time.