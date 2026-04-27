Andrej Stojakovic Enters 2026 NBA Draft – Will He Still Return to Illinois?

More than a week after Illinois’ Andrej Stojakovic publicly announced his intention to return to Champaign for the 2026-27 season, ESPN’s Jeff Borzello reported on Sunday that Stojakovic entered his name in the 2026 NBA Draft (while still keeping the door open for a return to the Illini).

NEWS: Illinois' Andrej Stojakovic has entered his name into the NBA draft, sources told ESPN, leaving open the option to return to the Fighting Illini. He was an All-Region selection during Illinois' run to the Final Four. — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) April 26, 2026

On paper, it’s a confusing scenario: Why would Stojakovic pledge himself to Illinois for another season and then enter the NBA Draft days later?

Why did Illinois' Andrej Stojakovic declare for the 2026 NBA Draft?

Illinois Fighting Illini guard Andrej Stojakovic (2) drives Saturday, April 4, 2026, past UConn Huskies guard Solo Ball (1) during a Final Four game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The presumable rationale from Stojakovic’s perspective: Why not go through the draft process ? Stojakovic could participate in the NBA Draft Combine, learn how he fares against fellow draft prospects, perhaps turn some heads with athleticism testing and, most importantly, receive feedback from scouts.

He needs to improve as a long-distance shooter. That much is already a given. But how much of a role Stojakovic’s jumper has in influencing his stock may vary from organization to organization. Every team in the league wants shooting, but maybe a particular squad has been so impressed by his slashing and improved defense and rebounding that his jumper (or lack thereof) isn’t the end-all be-all.

Only members of current front offices can outline everything to a tee. And if Stojakovic can gain more knowledge about what he needs to do to best position himself for next year’s NBA Draft, why wouldn’t he? Considering he can maintain his college eligibility, there are zero drawbacks to going through the process.

Clearly, he made the right choice. Why he initially announced a return before entering the draft remains to be seen, but it was likely just a recognition of the draft process presenting a plethora of benefits and no disadvantages.

Will Andrej Stojakovic still return to Illinois in 2026-27?

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Andrej Stojakovic (2) warms up before a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament against the UConn Huskies at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

The only issue for the Illini: What if Stojakovic is excellent in pre-draft workouts and does enough that immediately darting for the next level becomes the best route?

There aren’t many options remaining on the board (be it transfer portal, overseas or high school recruits ) to fill the massive vacancy that would be left by Stojakovic's departure. Last season's second-leading Illini scorer and the projected No. 1 (or at least 1B) scoring option for next season, Stojakovic is the key to Illinois' retention success. Simply put: The Illini cannot afford to lose him.

In all likelihood, that scenario won’t unfold. Even in light of Stojakovic’s decision to put his name in the draft, it would be a shock to see him in anything other than Illini orange and blue six months from now.