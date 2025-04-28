Cal Transfer Andrej Stojakovic Officially Commits to Illinois Basketball
In 2022, it was Terrence Shannon Jr. from Texas Tech.
In 2023, it was Marcus Domask, from just down the road at Southern Illinois.
And in 2024? Along came Kylan Boswell – a Champaign native – who had spent two seasons at Arizona.
But this year, with the transfer portal closed and May looming, the clock was ticking for Illinois and coach Brad Underwood to reel in the sort of difference-making transfer who could be the crown jewel of their latest group of newcomers.
And then, on Monday, it happened: After an extended courtship, Cal transfer wing Andrej Stojakovic officially announced that he had committed to Illinois. As a sophomore last season, Stojakovic averaged 17.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists while showcasing his two-way ability with 2.0 stocks (steals + blocks) per game.
Although his shooting numbers from the field (42.7 percent) and long distance (31.8 percent) were hardly eye-catching, Stojakovic was a high-usage scorer on a limited Cal team last season, forced to handle the scoring load while often facing opposing squads’ best defender and opposing game plans designed to stop him above all else.
Between his solid free-throw percentage (81.8 percent) and pure mechanics, as well as an Illini roster that can create space for him to operate and relieve the burden on his shoulders, Stojakovic should be able to boost those percentages while giving the Illini a much-needed wing weapon and go-to option in crunch time.
In Stojakovic, Underwood and his staff landed 247 Sports’ 35th-best overall transfer and sixth-rated small forward in the portal this offseason. Most importantly, the Illini landed the final piece of their puzzle, finally filling out their starting lineup with one of the best scorers in college basketball.