How Andrej Stojakovic's Commitment Affects Illinois' Pursuit of Dame Sarr
Monday morning was a breath of fresh air for Illinois. Desperately seeking a go-to scorer to round out the roster, coach Brad Underwood and the Illini landed exactly what they were looking for in Cal transfer wing Andrej Stojakovic.
With each spot in the starting lineup apparently filled after Stojakovic’s commitment, Illinois now seems poised to target recruits that can fill out the rest of the rotation.
After months of discussions linking the Illini to elite international talent Dame Sarr – a 6-foot-7 Italian wing competing for FC Barcelona – and recruiting expert Joe Tipton of On3 Sports even logging a prediction in favor of Illinois, a question naturally arises: Can Illinois still sign Sarr?
On the one hand, the opportunity in Champaign is an enticing one: get reps and exposure against Big Ten competition playing alongside fellow internationals (a setting in which Sarr should thrive), be an integral piece of a national championship contender and, ideally, follow in the one-and-done footsteps of Kasparas Jakucionis and Will Riley.
On the other, with Stojakovic at Illinois, the starting lineup has minimal wiggle room – especially on the perimeter. Although the 4 spot is arguably still up for grabs between Zvonimir Ivisic and David Mirkovic, it’s unlikely Underwood and his staff would push Sarr or Stojakovic into that spot – meaning Sarr would likely be forced to play a sixth-man role.
That said, Sarr can still reach meet his goal while coming off the bench. Just last season, Riley proved that by earning the Big Ten’s Sixth Man of the Year award before working his way into the starting lineup in the postseason and eventually being pegged as a top-20 pick in the upcoming draft.
Working against the Illini in their pursuit of Sarr is one unavoidable fact: There is no better way to showcase your abilities than to play maximum minutes with a never-dimming green light.
Just look at the upcoming draft: Rutgers freshmen Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey are expected to go second and third. The pair played alongside each other with the Scarlet Knights, each dominating the ball and claiming virtually unlimited touches.
Rutgers record: 15-17.
Below .500, with no invite to the NCAA Tournament.
Harper (13.8 field goal attempts per game) and Bailey (14.7 field goal attempts per game) were allowed to put their entire skill sets on display at all times, and now each is set to go among the top three picks in the 2025 NBA Draft.
Still, other players have gone similar routes and found less-than-desirable results. Just look at Jalil Bethea, who was the seventh-ranked prospect in the Class of 2024. Bethea went to Miami, where he was expected to be a top contributor, but largely struggled (7.1 points) on a bottom-feeding ACC squad (Miami finished 7-24).
Now Bethea isn’t even projected to be selected in the upcoming NBA Draft, and he will return for another season of college basketball (after transferring to Alabama).
Illinois seems unlikely to offer Sarr the opportunity to be “the guy" – at least this season – but the program gives him the best shot at a winning season and following a proven one-and-done blueprint for international NBA prospects.
Suiting up in orange and blue next season might all but guarantee Sarr a spot in the first round of the 2026 NBA Draft. Taking his talents elsewhere comes with a greater risk-reward factor: It might help launch him to a higher draft slot, but it could instead tank his draft stock if his team scuffles and he fails to put together the season he surely envisions.