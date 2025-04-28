Illini now

Andrej Stojakovic Explains Why He Chose Illinois Over North Carolina, Stanford

The Illini landed Stojakovic on Monday, barely hours after he had cut his list of potential destinations to three

Jackson Langendorf

Mar 12, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; California Golden Bears guard Andrej Stojakovic (2) with the ball as Stanford Cardinal guard Jaylen Blakes (21) defends in the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
Mar 12, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; California Golden Bears guard Andrej Stojakovic (2) with the ball as Stanford Cardinal guard Jaylen Blakes (21) defends in the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
In this story:

Since coach Brad Underwood took over at Illinois, he has turned his program into an annual national title contender and a mainstay in the top 25. 

For the Illini to elevate themselves from fringe top-25 team to a legitimate national title contender, they needed to add at least one more piece.

On Monday, they got it. 

In its biggest addition of the offseason, Illinois earned a commitment from Cal transfer wing Andrej Stojakovic, who chose the Illini over North Carolina and Stanford.

Stojakovic explained his decision to ESPN:

“They really believe I’m the missing piece to what they think is a national championship team,” said Stojakovic. 

With Stojakovic, a 6-foot-7 wing, on board, Illinois will be immediately vaulted up the preseason rankings, likely well into the midst of the top 25. But as Stojakovic points out, the Illini – whose key additions are all noted for their offense – can't be just a one-dimensional club.

“It’s going to take a lot defensively.," he said. "We have to hone in on the little stuff… we’re ready to surprise people defensively and I think we’re going to do great things.”

In any case, Stojakovic should be poised to flourish from an individual standpoint. He hopes to follow in the footsteps of a few notable former Illini.

“Ayo Dosunmu, T.J. [Shannon], [Marcus] Domask, Will Riley, Kasparas [Jakucionis] – bigger guards that are considered ball-handlers that can relieve pressure for their teammates," he said. "I’m looking forward to being part of a team where I can bring the ball up and have shooters all around. I can also be a shooter, play on the wing, when someone else is bringing the ball up.” 

Between Stojakovic, expected lead guard Mihailo Petrovic, Kylan Boswell and the Ivisic twins (Tomislav and Zvonimir), Illinois certainly has the recipe for success on one end of the court.

“I’m confident we can become one of the best offensive teams in the country,” said Stojakovic.

More From Illinois on Sports Illustrated:

Which Familiar Faces in the Transfer Portal Could Be a Fit for Illinois?

Former Illinois Basketball Star Kendrick Nunn Wins Euroleague MVP

Which Wing Fits Illinois Best: Andrej Stojakovic, Jamir Watkins or Dame Sarr?

Published
Jackson Langendorf
JACKSON LANGENDORF

Primarily covers Illinois football and basketball, and Kansas basketball, with an emphasis on analysis, features and recruiting. Langendorf, a third-generation University of Illinois alum, has been watching Illini basketball and football for as long as he can remember. An advertising student and journalism devotee, he has been writing for On SI since October 2024. He can be followed and reached on X @jglangendorf.

Home/Basketball