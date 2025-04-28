Andrej Stojakovic Explains Why He Chose Illinois Over North Carolina, Stanford
Since coach Brad Underwood took over at Illinois, he has turned his program into an annual national title contender and a mainstay in the top 25.
For the Illini to elevate themselves from fringe top-25 team to a legitimate national title contender, they needed to add at least one more piece.
On Monday, they got it.
In its biggest addition of the offseason, Illinois earned a commitment from Cal transfer wing Andrej Stojakovic, who chose the Illini over North Carolina and Stanford.
Stojakovic explained his decision to ESPN:
“They really believe I’m the missing piece to what they think is a national championship team,” said Stojakovic.
With Stojakovic, a 6-foot-7 wing, on board, Illinois will be immediately vaulted up the preseason rankings, likely well into the midst of the top 25. But as Stojakovic points out, the Illini – whose key additions are all noted for their offense – can't be just a one-dimensional club.
“It’s going to take a lot defensively.," he said. "We have to hone in on the little stuff… we’re ready to surprise people defensively and I think we’re going to do great things.”
In any case, Stojakovic should be poised to flourish from an individual standpoint. He hopes to follow in the footsteps of a few notable former Illini.
“Ayo Dosunmu, T.J. [Shannon], [Marcus] Domask, Will Riley, Kasparas [Jakucionis] – bigger guards that are considered ball-handlers that can relieve pressure for their teammates," he said. "I’m looking forward to being part of a team where I can bring the ball up and have shooters all around. I can also be a shooter, play on the wing, when someone else is bringing the ball up.”
Between Stojakovic, expected lead guard Mihailo Petrovic, Kylan Boswell and the Ivisic twins (Tomislav and Zvonimir), Illinois certainly has the recipe for success on one end of the court.
“I’m confident we can become one of the best offensive teams in the country,” said Stojakovic.