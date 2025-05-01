Illinois' Andrej Stojakovic Named an Instant Impact Transfers by On3
Over the past three seasons, coach Brad Underwood and Illinois have found an immediate-impact player through the transfer portal each year.
First it was Terrence Shannon Jr. in 2022, then Marcus Domask in 2023 and finally Kylan Boswell in 2024. This year, Illinois appears ready to enjoy another big splash from an incoming transfer.
Jamie Shaw of On3 recently made a list of 10 “instant impact recruits," and 6-foot-7 wing Andrej Stojakovic – the gem of the Illini’s transfer class – made the cut.
Shaw noted, “there is no denying his ability to put up numbers.” Regardless of the competition level, Stojakovic has shown his ability to score. He averaged 17.9 points last season at Cal, and he barely missed a beat when the Golden Bears ramped up to ACC comp (17.6).
And in Stojakovic's last two games, when it mattered most in the ACC Tournament?
He dropped 29 in a win over Virginia Tech and had a career-high 37 of Cal's 73 points in a loss to Stanford.
Now surrounded by talent in Champaign, Stojakovic likely won’t be asked to produce quite as much on the offensive end, though he still “looks to be a central figure on the wing, when it comes to generating and finishing offense," according to Shaw.
Fellow Big Ten players on Shaw’s list include shooting guard Brendan Hausen (Iowa) and center Reed Bailey (Indiana). In today’s new era of college basketball, familiar faces will be in unfamiliar places and teams across the conference will be seeking production from incoming transfers. Stojakovic has a chance to be the best of the bunch – and perhaps even help take Illinois to new heights.