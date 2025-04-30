Ben Humrichous Returns to Illinois: What Will Be His Impact and Fit?
On Tuesday night, Illinois made another roster “addition" when it was reported Tuesday that graduate forward Ben Humrichous is expected to return to Champaign for another season after clearing up eligibility uncertainties, according to 247 Sports’ Jeremy Werner.
Humrichous, a 6-foot-9 marksman, spent much of last season in the Illini starting lineup serving as the team's go-to three-point threat. Although he didn’t put together quite the shooting season expected from him (34.3 percent on threes), he still led Illinois with 62 made triples and was sixth on the team in scoring at 7.6 points per game.
Humrichous will join Kylan Boswell, Tomislav Ivisic, Jake Davis and Ty Rodgers – who redshirted last season – as the only returners from last season’s roster.
Although the Illini have reloaded, Humrichous’ projected role appears to be similar to that of last season: a veteran presence – now with a full season of Big Ten basketball under his belt – and an excellent catch-and-shoot threat.
Humrichous' ups and downs were well-documented last season, but with a pure stroke, a quick release and the size to shoot over practically anyone (plus that experience against top competition), Humrichous is a decent bet to lift his long-distance percentages.
At times, he showed flashes of back-to-the-basket ability – usually getting to his fadeaway jumper in the lane. The possibility of Humrichous expanding his game beyond spot-up shooting and the occasional post-up certainly isn’t out of the question, especially when he has shown vertical athleticism – an encouraging sign for a player’s ability to attack the rim.
Between his 225-pound frame and Big Ten experience, Humrichous should be better equipped to bang down low on defense with bigs, and he is agile enough to hold his own on the perimeter against other 4s (and some 3s).
Humrichous' return is a win for coach Brad Underwood and his staff, bringing depth, experience and the perimeter-shooting dimension that is so important to Illinois' approach. Humrichous is now firmly in a battle for the starting forward spot with incoming freshman David Mirkovic and Arkansas transfer Zvonimir Ivisic. At the very least, he should have an impact as the Illini's first or second player off the bench.