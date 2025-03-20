Andy Katz: Illinois Has 'Highest Ceiling' of Any Big Ten Team in NCAA Tournament
Prior to the NCAA Tournament’s field-of-64 tip-off on Thursday, the NCAA’s Andy Katz submitted predictions for Big Ten teams in each and every category imaginable – and Illinois made the cut in two of them.
The first spot Katz had the Illini listed at was “home-court advantage." NCAA Tournament teams are never assigned actual home games, of course, but according to Katz, Illinois is the best positioned of any Big Ten school in the tournament for its fan base to travel and make an impact in its opening-round matchup.
The Illini are known for their loyal and willing-to-travel fans, but the distance to their first-round and second-round locations are quite the added bonus. With those games set for Milwaukee – just 224 miles north of Champaign – the Fiserv Forum figures to be blanketed in orange and blue this weekend.
But the second category Katz handed to the Illini is the more intriguing of the two: highest ceiling.
Illinois' season was undeniably up and down leading up to the NCAA Tournament. The Illini won five straight at one point – including an historic 109-77 demolishing of Oregon (a 5 seed) on the road – before stumbling through a 5-8 patch, rattling off four wins a row and then ultimately being blown out and bounced early from the Big Ten Tournament by Maryland.
Which Illinois team will show up in the coming days?
Look, who knows? But a fully healthy roster and 33 games of experience for an exceptionally young group certainly bodes well for the Illini. In fact, according to Katz, they have a shot to surprise with a deep run through the bracket.