Illinois Basketball's Will Riley Gives Us Another Reason to Love Bill Raftery
Illinois freshman forward Will Riley dialed up 21 points and an Illini win over No. 18 Purdue on Friday at the State Farm Center in Champaign, but he also gave all of us something else: one more reason to love Bill Raftery.
If you follow college basketball and you don't know Raftery – shame on you! – you're almost certainly familiar with the man's joyous, emphatic delivery. A longtime TV analyst and color commentator, Raftery is the legend who has gifted us such gems as "Onions!" and "Send it in, Jerome!" He is college hoops' ageless prince of puckishness – and, thanks to Riley, Raftery added a new arrow to his quiver on Friday.
With Illinois struggling to stay in the first-half fight as Purdue threatened to pick-and-roll its D to death, Riley caught a swing pass above the key and jab-stepped closing Boilers defender Braden Smith, who immediately bounced back on his feet. The space gave the 6-foot-8 Riley plenty of room to reset and launch a three that cut Purdue's lead to 42-40 and sent the State Farm Center's decibel levels to impressive heights.
The move also caught the eye of Raftery, in the booth on the FOX broadcast: "He knew he had Smith – he knew he had five inches to spare. That footwork he possesses is extraordinary, and really the read was pretty darned good."
And then the off-camera Raftery, the twinkle in his eye not seen but somehow heard, couldn't resist further comment – apropos of nothing and nevertheless perfect – about Canada's Riley:
"How about this kid?" Raftery said, still a kid in his favorite candy store. "No tariff on him. He just knocks 'em down."
Never change, Raf. Never change.