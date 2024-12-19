Play of the Week: Illinois' Ben Humrichous Flies High for Putback Jam
After Illinois’ win over Wisconsin last week, Illini coach Brad Underwood was posed a question about 3-point specialist Ben Humrichous having attempted only 11 2-pointers on the season and whether he would be encouraged to get to the rim more often, especially amid his continued shooting woes from deep.
Underwood’s response came as a bit of a surprise, even considering his well-known enthusiasm for long-distance shooting:
“No, I’m really pissed off he’s taken 11 twos.”
The message – not only to media and fans, but also perhaps to Humrichous himself – seems clear:
Underwood has unwavering confidence in Humrichous' 3-point marksmanship.
At the same time, that message seems to actively discourage Humrichous from attacking the basket – or even putting the ball on the floor. Does limiting his focus put additional pressure on Humrichous to bring value as a perimeter shooter?
In any case, Humrichous found another way to get himself involved – for a play, at least – Saturday against Tennessee. With his shooting struggles continuing against the top-ranked Volunteers (1-for-4 from deep), Humrichous turned to a higher-percentage alternative. And even if the result on the scoreboard wasn't quite the same as a big 3-pointer, it was every bit as impactful in the moment.
Late in the second half, with about five minutes left in the contest and the Illini trailing 57-56, Illinois guard Tre White was forced to put up a shot as the shot clock was set to expire.
As White released, Humrichous – unguarded and sensing a potential opportunity – began to make a beeline from the top of the key into the lane. With no Volunteer boxing him out, he took advantage of the runway, timing liftoff perfectly, before elevating for an electrifying putback jam that sent the State Farm Center into a frenzy.
Although the momentum-shifting dunk wasn't enough to help Illinois eke out the win, it was encouraging to see Humrichous almost literally spread his wings and, at least in this particular case, ignore his coach's wishes.
Underwood's impulse to plant Humrichous on the perimeter and stretch defenses isn't without merit, and it's hard to imagine the Illini graduate transfer's shot not coming around at some point in the near future. But for one play against Tennessee, no one had a right to quarrel with Humrichous abandoning his post.