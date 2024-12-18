Former Illini Marcus Domask Has Career Night With Windy City Bulls
The pro game has been a bit of a roller coaster ride for former Illinois star and current Windy City Bulls guard Marcus Domask in his first season out of college, but in last Friday's game against the Sioux Falls Skyforce, he was way, way up.
Domask scored a career-high 23 points on 10-for-10 field-goal shooting and tacked on five assists as the Bulls fell just short against the Skyforce, 114-111, at NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.
Domask actually did most of his work against Sioux Falls in the first half, setting a new career-best scoring mark with 19 by halftime.
"Sometimes it just kind of happens in the offense," Domask told reporter Andy Diederich. "Sometimes the ball finds you, sometimes it doesn't, and in the first half my teammates were finding me."
Domask is likely adjusting to playing more off the ball and finding ways to fit in rather than always feature with the Bulls. After spending four years at Southern Illinois, where he was a three-time All-Missouri Valley Conference selection, he averaged 15.9 points and 3.9 assists while leading the Illini to an Elite Eight appearance last season.
Now averaging 6.9 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists through 13 games, Domask says his G-League experience has been enhanced by playing for the Chicago Bulls' G-League affiliate in the city's northwest suburbs, not far from his college haunts of Champaign or Carbondale – or his hometown of Waupun, Wisconsin.
"It's fun. The Illinois faithful and the Southern Illinois faithful show out," Domask said. "So it's fun to be in this area, where I've just got a lot of connections and people want to see me succeed."