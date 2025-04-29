Where Illini Kasparas Jakucionis, Will Riley Rank in ESPN's NBA Draft Rankings
Both of Illinois’ first- and second-ever one-and-done prospects in Kasparas Jakucionis and Will Riley are expected to be selected in the first round of the upcoming NBA Draft.
Although that fact seems to be all but guaranteed – and especially so for Jakucionis – their landing spots ultimately will depend not only on their draft combine performance but how the draft order shakes out.
Within the lottery, teams often have such specific needs that the “best” available player may not be selected. But as the draft progresses, teams more frequently select the top player on the board.
That difference – albeit a small one – can be seen when contrasting ESPN’s mock draft and Big Board.
On the Big Board – which ranks the top 100 prospects – Jakucionis is listed at seventh, his “mix of size, feel, vision and toughness” paired with his shooting potential and youth appealing to NBA scouts, according to Jeremy Woo. Meanwhile, in the most recent mock draft, Jakucionis went ninth, a drop from ESPN's previous projection. That likely reflects the importance of fit – meaning, the order of the draft lottery (which isn't decided until May 12) will likely play a critical role in deciding Jakucionis' draft slot.
As for Riley, the 6-foot-8 wing sits at the same spot in both the Big Board and the mock draft: 16th.
Characterized by draft expert Jonathan Givony as a “versatile scorer with outstanding shot-making prowess from all over the floor who shows impressive flashes of ability creating shots for himself and others,” Riley certainly has the tools for success at the next level, but he is widely viewed as a “significant long-term talent.”