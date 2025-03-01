More Bigs, More Problems for Illinois Basketball vs. Michigan
Spotting a pair of 7-footers running a pick-and-roll in the wild used to be like a Bigfoot sighting – swirling, sensational rumors without any concrete evidence.
But it's more than hearsay. In Ann Arbor and around Big Ten campuses across the country, Michigan basketball has made this mysterious occurrence commonplace. With 7-footer Danny Wolf typically operating as the ball-handler and 7-foot-1 Vladislav Goldin setting the screens, the Wolverines have been carving up opposing defenses all season long.
And it’s not just pick-and-roll action. Michigan frequently puts its big men in a variety of unique situations to take advantage of their respective skill sets.
If the Illini were fully healthy, facing the No. 15 Wolverines in Ann Arbor on Sunday (2:45 p.m. CT, on CBS) would be a challenge – but not an insurmountable one.
But after losing Morez Johnson Jr. to a broken wrist, the Illini will be forced to rely on Tomislav Ivisic as the lone big man in their rotation – making Sunday’s matchup one of the tallest of tasks.
So where do Brad Underwood and his staff turn to slow down UM's dynamic bigs?
First, a quick scouting report on the frontcourt pair:
Vladislav Goldin
Leading Michigan in scoring at 15.9 points per game (on an absurd 64.1 percent from the field) while adding 6.4 rebounds and 1.5 blocks on the other end, Goldin is a physical presence on both sides of the court. Although he has shown the ability to step out beyond the arc (39.1 percent on 23 attempts this season), he prefers to do his work on the block.
A high-level threat with his back to the basket, Goldin plays with a soft touch around the hoop, has the ability to finish with either hand and, between his size and footwork, tends to get to his spots at will.
Given Goldin's more traditional style of play, expect Ivisic – who has been an excellent post defender for Illinois – to draw the matchup on Sunday afternoon.
Danny Wolf
The term point-forward gets tossed around liberally nowadays, but few fit the bill as Wolf does. Averaging 12.6 points on 50.2 percent field-goal shooting and pacing UM with 9.8 rebounds per game, Wolf also dishes out 3.8 assists a game. He's a true do-it-all player.
Sinking a three-pointer a game on 34.1 percent shooting from deep, Wolf has the ability to stretch defenses out but can also get downhill with an array of dribble moves and a deceivingly quick first step. Arguably the best facilitator in the country among big men, Wolf handles the ball on the perimeter and creates for his teammates in a way few 7-footers can.
The Illini may be battle-tested at this stage of the season, but they haven’t yet seen anything like Wolf. Kylan Boswell, Illinois' usual defensive ace in the hole, is just 6-foot-2 and not an option in this case. And especially when Ivisic is off the floor, the Illini are going to have to get wildly creative with matchups, double teams, rotations and help.
At times, 6-foot-7 Tre White may draw the matchup. In other situations, it may be the less agile but sturdier Ben Humrichous (6-foot-9). And Boswell? Well, he just might be thrown into the mix as a changeup – a quick-handed pest who can get underneath Wolf and disrupt his dribbling and passing on the perimeter.
The absence of Johnson will certainly put a strain on Illinois’ defense and heighten Sunday's challenge, but Underwood’s recent schematic adjustments on the defensive end (switching ball-screen coverages against Iowa) shows that the Illini may be willing to try something different to match the exotic matchup.