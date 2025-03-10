Big Ten Basketball Power Rankings: Illinois Making a Major March Move
The whole world knows which is the Big Ten's best team: Michigan State, winner of the regular-season title by a full three games. There's no faking that level of dominance.
Maryland stood tall down the stretch, separating itself from the rest of the league's would-be contenders.
From there, it's something of a taste test. We're high on Illinois here; the Illini have looked great winning three in a row, especially against Michigan and Purdue. And we're low on Michigan; the Wolverines dropped their last three, while looking like they were falling apart.
The Big Ten tournament is here, with 15 out of 18 teams in the mix. The Illini couldn't play their way into a double-bye, so they'll take the court Thursday in the quarterfinal round in Indianapolis.
As for the final power rankings of the season? Let’s take it from the bottom (all times Central):
18. WASHINGTON (13-18, 4-16)
The Huskies faded away on a six-game losing streak. They won't be missed.
Polls: N/A.
NET ranking: 115.
Big Ten seed: Did not qualify.
17. USC (15-16, 7-13)
The Trojans have beaten only Washington over their last seven games. Does that even count?
Polls: N/A.
NET ranking: 71.
Big Ten seed: 14.
Next up: Approximately 7:30 p.m. Wednesday vs. Rutgers (Peacock).
16. NEBRASKA (17-14, 7-13)
Any time you lose five straight to bomb out of both NCAA contention and the league tourney, well, it's not great.
Polls: N/A.
NET ranking: 57.
Big Ten seed: Did not qualify.
15. IOWA (16-15, 7-13)
Call it corn-on-corn crime – the Hawkeyes went to Nebraska and stole the last Big Ten bid from their neighbors. That's worth a kernel of hope.
Polls: N/A.
NET ranking: 69.
Big Ten seed: 15.
Next up: Approximately 5 p.m. Wednesday vs. Ohio State (Peacock).
14. PENN STATE (16-15, 6-14)
We'll forget all about the Nittany Lions in, like, five seconds, but how ’bout that regular-season-ending win at Wisconsin?
Polls: N/A.
NET ranking: 63.
Big Ten seed: Did not qualify.
13. MINNESOTA (15-16, 7-13)
Give it up to the Gophers for at least becoming a tough out. Beating them in Indy could be a little bit tricky.
Polls: N/A.
NET ranking: 92.
Big Ten seed: 12.
Next up: 2:30 p.m. Wednesday vs. Northwestern (Peacock).
12. NORTHWESTERN (16-15, 7-13)
The Wildcats have been a handful for every team they've met since January. That's saying something. Not much, but something.
Polls: N/A.
NET ranking: 56.
Big Ten seed: 13.
Next up: 2:30 p.m. Wednesday vs. Minnesota (Peacock).
11. RUTGERS (15-16, 8-12)
It's March – Dylan Harper's time to shine. Ace Bailey's, too. A team this talented doesn't even need a rabbit and a hat, though it couldn't hurt.
Polls: N/A.
NET ranking: 71.
Big Ten seed: 11.
Next up: Approximately 7:30 p.m. Wednesday vs. USC (Peacock).
10. OHIO STATE (17-14, 9-11)
The Buckeyes bring us to the NCAA bubble – they need at least one win in Indy, and possibly two, to have a shot on Selection Sunday.
Polls: N/A.
NET ranking: 36.
Big Ten seed: 10.
Next up: Approximately 5 p.m. Wednesday vs. Iowa (Peacock).
9. INDIANA (19-12, 10-10)
The Hoosiers get another crack at Oregon, at which they lost in their next-to-last regular-season game. Is this a win-or-go-to-Dayton scenario?
Polls: N/A.
NET ranking: 52.
Big Ten seed: 9.
Next up: 11 a.m. Thursday vs. Oregon (BTN).
8. MICHIGAN (22-9, 14-6)
Asking for a friend named Vlad Goldin: Does Vlad Goldin have any teammates or have they all disappeared?
Polls: No. 22 AP, No. 21 coaches.
Net ranking: 27.
Big Ten seed: 3.
Next up: Approximately 8 p.m. Friday vs. TBD (BTN).
7. UCLA (22-9, 13-7)
Have the Bruins been under-regarded here and nationally all season? According to their record, anyway, they have an argument.
Polls: No. N/A.
NET ranking: 24.
Big Ten seed: 4.
Next up: Approximately 1:30 p.m. Friday vs. TBD (BTN).
6. OREGON (23-8, 12-8)
Seven straight wins and counting for the Ducks. The schedule has been relatively light for a while, but it's still impressive.
Polls: No. 23 AP.
NET ranking: 29.
Big Ten seed: 8.
Next up: 11 a.m. Thursday vs. Indiana (BTN).
5. PURDUE (21-10, 13-7)
The Boilermakers aren't great, but Braden Smith and Trey Kaufman-Renn are the best duo in the conference and that gives them an obvious chance to cut down some nets in Indy.
Polls: No. 20 AP, No. 20 coaches.
NET ranking: 14.
Big Ten seed: 6.
Next up: 8 p.m. Thursday vs. Rutgers-USC winner (BTN).
4. ILLINOIS (20-11, 12-8)
Will Riley's ascension has changed the picture for the Illini. Getting big man Morez Johnson Jr. back from a wrist injury – it could happen as soon as Thursday – will make them extremely dangerous.
Polls: No. 24 AP, No. 25 coaches.
NET ranking: 15.
Big Ten seed: 7.
Next up: 5:30 p.m. Thursday vs. Ohio State-Iowa winner (BTN).
3. WISCONSIN (23-8, 13-7)
Gagging at home against Penn State on Senior Day was a ridiculous flub. It cost the Badgers a double-bye and all kinds of momentum.
Polls: No. 18 AP, No. 14 coaches.
NET ranking: 20.
Big Ten seed: 5.
Next up: Approximately 1:30 p.m. Thursday vs. Minnesota-Northwestern winner (BTN).
2. MARYLAND (24-7, 14-6)
This is a very strong team on an 11-2 tear, but the lack of a bench remains of paramount concern. Watch those whistles, fellas.
Polls: No. 11 AP, No. 11 coaches.
NET ranking: 10.
Big Ten seed: 2.
Next up: 5:30 p.m. Friday vs. TBD (BTN).
1. MICHIGAN STATE (26-5, 17-3)
Such confidence this team has, evidenced by Jase Richardson, Tre Holloman, Jaxon Kohler and others. If the Spartans win the title in Indy, will the NCAA selection committee rob them of a No. 1 seed?
Polls: No. 7 AP, No. 6 (tied) coaches.
NET ranking: 11.
Big Ten seed: 1.
Next up: 11 a.m. Friday vs. Oregon-Indiana winner (BTN).