Big Ten Basketball Power Rankings: Illinois Still Not Back in the Passing Lane
Illinois' men's basketball team has lost three of its past five games. Four of its last seven. Three of those four losses were upsets.
The three-game absence of center Tomislav Ivisic – who returned Sunday for a win over Ohio State – is only part of the equation. The Illini haven't shot the ball consistently well. They haven't taken care of the ball well enough. They haven't finished well in certain close games. Ben Humrichous hasn't contributed enough. Will Riley appears to be coming back around, but we'll see if it lasts.
There are no perfect teams, but the Illini don't look – right now – like they're on the upswing.
I've dropped the Illini two spots in this week's Big Ten power rankings. Fans won't love it, but that's the way it goes. Other conference teams on the move include Nebraska, up six spots after upsetting Illinois and Oregon back-to-back; Minnesota, down five spots; and Oregon, down three.
Purdue has moved past Michigan State in the AP and coaches polls, and the Boilermakers also have the conference's best NET ranking (10th). But what about in these rankings – Boilermakers or Spartans leading the way?
Let’s take it from the bottom (all times Central):
18. WASHINGTON (11-10, 2-8)
The Huskies snapped a six-game losing streak at Minnesota – finally, some relief – and have winnable home games against Nebraska and Northwestern up next.
Polls: N/A.
NET ranking: 94.
Next up: 9:30 p.m. Wednesday vs. Nebraska (BTN).
17. NORTHWESTERN (12-10, 3-8)
Brooks Barnhizer is out for the season – a crushing blow to a team that already needed every edge it could possibly find.
Polls: N/A.
NET ranking: 57.
Next up: 8 p.m. Tuesday vs. USC (BTN).
16. MINNESOTA (11-11, 3-8)
Just imagine where this team would be without Dawson Garcia, who has scored 20-plus to lead the Gophers in seven straight games.
Polls: N/A.
NET ranking: 101.
Next up: 6 p.m. Tuesday at Penn State (BTN).
15. RUTGERS (11-11, 4-7)
Ace Bailey's past four games from the field: 13-for-15, 4-for-17, 13-for-20 and 3-for-15. That's called being a freshman, albeit a great one.
Polls: N/A.
NET ranking: 75.
Next up: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday vs. Illinois (BTN).
14. PENN STATE (13-9, 3-8)
The Nittany Lions are in a 1-7 stretch that – believe it or not – hasn't been that uncompetitive.
Polls: N/A.
NET ranking: 54.
Next up: 6 p.m. Tuesday vs. Minnesota (BTN).
13. INDIANA (14-8, 5-6)
Mackenzie Mgbako is playing his best ball of the season right now, but is it too late for it to matter?
Polls: N/A.
NET ranking: 65.
Next up: 8 p.m. Tuesday at Wisconsin (Peacock).
12. IOWA (13-8, 4-6)
Best case: The Hawkeyes rise up in a homestand against Purdue and Wisconsin and go 2-0. Worst case: See ya next year!
Polls: N/A.
NET ranking: 63.
Next up: 6 p.m. Tuesday vs. Purdue (Peacock).
11. NEBRASKA (14-8, 4-7)
Respect to the Huskers for knocking off Illinois and then heading all the way out to Oregon and winning there, too. In both games, Brice Williams was sensational.
Polls: N/A.
NET ranking: 50.
Next up: 9:30 p.m. Wednesday at Washington (BTN).
10. USC (13-8, 5-5)
Somebody had to hand Michigan State its first Big Ten "L." Raise your hand if you predicted it would be the Trojans. Hello? Anyone?
Polls: N/A.
NET ranking: 68.
Next up: 8 p.m. Tuesday at Northwestern (BTN).
9. OREGON (16-6, 5-6)
Anyone else old enough to remember when the Ducks were 15-2 and looking like a Sweet 16-or-better kind of team? The last three performances have been trash.
Polls: N/A.
NET ranking: 37.
Next up: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Michigan (BTN).
8. OHIO STATE (13-9, 5-6)
The Buckeyes had a double-digit second-half lead at Illinois but just couldn't hang on to it. That would've been a season-shifting "W," too.
Polls: N/A.
Net ranking: 26.
Next up: 6 p.m. Thursday vs. Maryland (FS1).
7. ILLINOIS (15-7, 7-5)
It's clearly a much better team with Ivisic in the middle – not to mention on the three-point line – but so many guys are up and down. The emergence of Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn has been fun.
Polls: No. 23 AP, No. 25 coaches.
NET ranking: 12.
Next up: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Rutgers (BTN).
6. UCLA (16-6, 7-4)
"We're seriously behind UCLA?" Chad from Rantoul, Illinois, wants to know. OK, fine, there is no Chad. But if there were, we'd tell him the Bruins have won five in a row.
Polls: N/A.
NET ranking: 28.
Next up: 9 p.m. Tuesday vs. Michigan State (Peacock).
5. MICHIGAN (16-5, 8-2)
If the Vlad Goldin who popped UCLA for 36 points and Northwestern for 31 showed up a bit more often, Dusty May would really have something here.
Polls: No. 24 AP, No. 22 coaches.
NET ranking: 17.
Next up: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday vs. Oregon (BTN).
4. WISCONSIN (17-5, 7-4)
John Tonje went 10 games without scoring 20 points a single time – but now has gone for 24, 27, 23 and 27 in his past four. What a difference for the Badgers.
Polls: No. 21 AP, No. 19 coaches.
NET ranking: 16.
Next up: 8 p.m. Tuesday vs. Indiana (Peacock).
3. MARYLAND (17-5, 7-4)
The next five on the schedule are Ohio State, Rutgers, Nebraska, Iowa and USC. The Terrapins, already on a four-game winning streak, have a chance to get seriously hot.
Polls: No. 18 AP, No. 24 coaches.
NET ranking: 15.
Next up: 6 p.m. Thursday at Ohio State (FS1).
2. PURDUE (17-5, 9-2)
How dare we diss the Boilermakers? Look, it's not being done lightly. But it's a bit concerning how much of a three-man offensive show this team is.
Polls: No. 7 AP, No. 7 coaches.
NET ranking: 10.
Next up: 6 p.m. Tuesday at Iowa (Peacock).
1. MICHIGAN STATE (18-3, 9-1)
Bouncing back from the loss at USC with a win at UCLA would be a heck of an answer. Jaden Akins is overdue for a big game. Cue the Akins 20-piece in a big Thursday victory?
Polls: No. 9 AP, No. 9 coaches.
NET ranking: 20.
Next up: 9 p.m. Tuesday at UCLA (Peacock).