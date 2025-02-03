Should Illinois Even Be Ranked? Struggling Illini at No. 23 in New AP Top 25
Not even the staunchest Illinois men's basketball fan could take offense at this: Though the Illini dropped five spots to No. 23 in the new AP Top 25 poll, released Monday, they are the only seven-loss team currently ranked and have the most losses of any team that made the cut.
A strong NET ranking of No. 12 undoubtedly helped the Illini's cause with voters. Their reputation made over the last handful of years couldn't have hurt, either. If voters were paying close attention, they also knew the Illini (15-7, 7-5 Big Ten) lost a pair of recent games without 7-foot-1 center Tomislav Ivisic, who was sidelined with mononucleosis.
Ivisic returned Sunday for an 87-79 win against Ohio State.
As one of 62 voters in the weekly AP poll, I had the Illini at No. 20 on my preseason ballot. Two weeks ago, I had them at 15th. Last week, I dropped them big-time – to 25th – after they were blown out on their home floor by Maryland. And this week, I left them off my ballot altogether. Even factoring in Ivisic's absence, I've been unimpressed by their play of late. Losing last week at Nebraska was utterly uncalled-for; beating Ohio State didn't make up for it in my book. Even against the Buckeyes, the Illini struggled at the defensive end for long stretches. Three-point shooting also remains an issue.
The Big Ten has six teams in the current poll: Purdue at 7, Michigan State at 9, Maryland at 18, Wisconsin at 21, Illinois at 23 and Michigan at 24. Oregon and UCLA were fifth and sixth among others receiving votes; in other words, "ranked" at 30 and 31.
AP Top 25: 1. Auburn, 2. Duke, 3. Alabama, 4. Tennessee, 5. Houston, 6. Florida, 7. Purdue, 8. Iowa State, 9. Michigan State, 10. Texas A&M, 11. Marquette, 12. St. John's, 13. Texas Tech, 14. Kentucky, 15. Missouri, 16. Kansas, 17. Memphis, 18. Maryland, 19. UConn, 20. Arizona, 21. Wisconsin, 22. Mississippi State, 23. Illinois, 24. Michigan, 25. OIe Miss.
My latest ballot: 1. Auburn, 2. Duke, 3. Alabama, 4. Houston, 5. Tennessee, 6. Florida, 7. Michigan State, 8. Texas Tech, 9. Iowa State, 10. Purdue, 11. Texas A&M, 12. St. John’s, 13. Marquette, 14. Kentucky, 15. Missouri, 16. Memphis, 17. Arizona, 18. Maryland, 19. UConn, 20. Clemson, 21. Kansas, 22. Wisconsin, 23. Creighton, 24. Michigan, 25. New Mexico.